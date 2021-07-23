Tibetans in exile call on China to resume dialogue

XI’s visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) on July 21 and 22 was the first since taking office as Chinese president in 2013.

Dharamsala, July 23 (IANS) The day after Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the Tibet Autonomous Region, the democratically elected Tibetan Central Administration (CTA) asked him on Friday to resume dialogue between Tibetan representatives and the Chinese government .

CTA Additional Secretary and Spokesman Tenzin Lekshay said, “Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Lhasa and Nyingtri with great pomp. I think this is his first visit to Tibet as president.

“With this visit, he should understand Tibet’s real aspirations and consider the Tibet issue to be a long-standing issue that is still unresolved. He should begin the resumption of dialogue between Tibetan officials and the Chinese government. . “

Over 60 years ago, some 80,000 Tibetans, accompanied by their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, left Lhasa after an unsuccessful uprising against the Communist regime in Tibet and fled to India. The Tibetan administration in exile, called CTA, is based in this northern Indian city, where the spiritual leader also lives.

China and the Dalai Lama’s envoys have held nine rounds of talks since 2002 to resolve the Tibetan issue.

During the last round of talks – the ninth – held in Beijing in January 2010, the CTA submitted an “explanatory note” to the Chinese leaders to clarify its position on genuine autonomy for the Tibetan people.

At the end of this round, the statement issued by the Chinese side indicated that the two sides had “strongly divided views, as usual”.

CTA believes in the “middle way” approach, meaning greater autonomy for Tibet rather than outright independence.

Xi also reportedly visited Nyingtri, a border region of Arunachal Pradesh, before heading to Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, on Thursday. In video clips posted on social media, Xi was seen talking to people on the street outside the Potala Palace.

Xi was accompanied by Wu Yingjie, Party Secretary of TAR, and Che Dalha, Chairman of TAR, and other officials.

Many speculate that the visit is linked to the 70th anniversary of the controversial 17-point agreement the Tibetans were forced to sign under duress with the Chinese government in 1951.

His last visit to Lhasa was in 2011 to mark the 60th anniversary of the agreement when Xi was vice president of the People’s Republic of China. Xi also visited Tibet as Party Secretary of Fujian Province in 1998.

–IANS

vg / bg