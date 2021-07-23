Pakistan Today editor-in-chief Arif Nizami has died





LAHORE: Renowned journalist, political analyst and editor of Pakistan Today Arif Nizami died here in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 73 years old. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

Nizami had been admitted to a private hospital in recent weeks for treatment of an infection that affected some vital organs and ultimately led to cardiac arrest resulting in his death. The veteran journalist’s funeral prayers were offered to the Defense before he was laid to rest next to his father in Miani Sahib cemetery on July 21.

Former Acting Minister of Information and Broadcasting during the 2013 interim government, former chairman of the All Pakistan Newspaper Association and current chairman of the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council, Nizami had the distinction of being the editor in founding leader of two different national English-language dailies.

AN ILLUSTRATED CAREER:

Nizami began his career as a journalist in his father Hameed Nizamis’ Urdu-language daily newspaper, Nawa-i-Waqt. After his father’s death, Nizami continued to work at Nawa-i-Waqt as an editor until 1985, when he founded the English daily The Nation.

While he was editor-in-chief of The Nation, Nizami trained and supported some of the biggest names in Pakistani journalism today. As an editor, he is remembered as a strong advocate for his journalists and staff, who would support his team no matter who was on the other side.

In 2010, Nizami ended his 25-year tenure as editor-in-chief of The Nation and founded a second English daily, Pakistan Today. Here, he challenged widely held beliefs about how the newspaper industry in Pakistan works, introducing a Berlin-sized newspaper that was unlike anything previously seen by paper readers in the country.

Nizami also quickly adapted to the changing times, and in the latter part of his career achieved great success and was acclaimed as a political analyst and key TV talker. His opinions were widely solicited and his analysis was closely watched by many.

PAY THE CONDOLENCE:

His passing was followed by a wave of heartache and condolence from the journalistic community and politicians from all political backgrounds. Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was saddened by Nizami’s passing.

Saddened to learn of the death of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 21, 2021

Qamar Army Chief of Staff Javed Bajwa also expressed sorrow over Nizami’s disappearance. He expressed his sincere condolences to the bereaved family in a tweet sent by ISPR.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses his sincere condolences on the sad passing of senior journalist Arif Nizami. May Allah bless her soul and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen, COAS.

DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 21, 2021

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said he belonged to an old guard of journalists who were never afraid to speak the truth in power. His passing symbolizes the end of an era, one of the best journalists who fought in Pakistan for all the things he believed in. He always had time for the helpless and speechless, she said.

Devastated, this old friend, colleague and pillar of Pakistani journalism, Arif Nizami has passed away. His death symbolizes the end of an era! He belonged to an old guard who sacrificed themselves for principle and never hesitated to speak simple truths in power. The heart goes to his family

Senator SherryRehman (@sherryrehman) July 21, 2021

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting ChaudharyFawad Hussain, who offered Fateha for the deceased soul, said on Friday that the death of prominent journalist Arif Nizami was a huge loss to the profession and that his services in the field of journalism would be remembered.

The Punjab’s Special Assistant to Chief Information Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood were included among the many visitors to Nizamis’ residence.

Fawad said during his visit to the bereaved family that the beacon lit by Arif Nizami in the field of journalism will continue to shine and that it will be a great source of inspiration for journalists in the times to come.

He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi also offered their condolences on the passing of Arif Nizami.

He said: “The Pakistani government of Tehreek-e-Insaf believes in honoring its engagement with the media and journalists. “

“I had a long relationship with Arif Nizami,” said the Minister of Information, “His father Hameed Nizami and my grandfather Chaudhry Owais and uncle Chaudhry Altaf Hussain were his companions in Tehreek-e-Pakistan.”

Likewise, the Air Chief of Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sadhu, expressed his deep sadness and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Arif Nizami.

In his condolence message, the Air Force chief prayed for the deceased’s reward and the strength of his family to endure this heartbreak with patience and courage, an Army spokesperson said. Pakistani air.

PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said an era of “old-fashioned journalism” was over. “As a journalist, editor and presenter, [Nizami] was second to none, ”he added.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said he was “shocked” to learn of Nizami’s disappearance.

He remembered him as an “exceptional journalist, insightful political commentator and good friend.”

Former Pakistani Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi said Nizami’s death was “a loss for Pakistan”.

“Really saddened to hear this tragic news. Arif was a dear friend, a distinguished journalist and a wonderful human being, ”she tweeted.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri also conveyed his condolences, saying Nizami’s contribution to Pakistani journalism will be remembered.

Sindh’s Information Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, also expressed his deep sadness at the death of famous journalist Arif Nizami.

“We pay tribute to Arif Nizami for his services in the field of journalism,” said Shah, adding that Arif Nizami’s death marked “the end of an era of journalism”.

A large number of journalists, many of whom worked with and trained by Mr. Nizami, also expressed their grief and conveyed their condolences. Abbas Nasir, former editor of Dawn, said he was a true gentleman and a solid journalist.

RIP Arif Nizami. My best memories are from a trip to Salzburg 10-12 years ago when we had a great time together: attending a concert in Amadeus’ hometown, taking long walks, chatting. He was a true gentleman and a solid journalist. May his loved ones find comfort.

Abbas Nasir (@ abbasnasir59) July 21, 2021

Former Daily Times Editor-in-Chief Raza Rumi also said that Mr. Nizami was a knowledgeable editor and a kind and amiable human being expressing sorrow over Mr. Nizami’s passing. Senior journalist Suhail Warraich has said he is a mainstay of professional journalism and will be remembered for his exclusive information and bold personality.

Very sad news: The mainstay of professional journalism, Arif Nizami, will be remembered for his exclusive news and his daring personality #Rip

Suhail Warraich (@suhailswarraich) July 21, 2021

In addition, the Pakistan Newspaper Editors’ Council expressed its deep sorrow and sadness at the death of the council chairman and veteran journalist Arif Nizami.

In a joint statement of condolences to Nizami’s bereaved family, CPNE Senior Vice President Ali Kazim, Acting Secretary General Amir Mehmood, Vice Presidents Sardar Khan Niazi, Ikram Sehgal, Irshad Ahmed Arif, Anwar Sajidi, Dr Hafiz Sana Ullah Khan and the board members expressed their heartfelt sorrow over the death of the famous analyst, journalist, editor and chairman of the board, prayed to Allah the Almighty for eternal peace of the deceased soul and to grant patience and tolerance to the bereaved family to endure the irreparable loss.

In their message of condolence, they said Arif Nizami commands respect for his candid, candid and direct comments and analysis. He has always defended press freedom and freedom of expression, CPNE said in its press release.

The CPNE further stated that Arif Nizami’s services in journalism can never be ignored and that upon his death the council today lost a courageous, fearless and great leader. Arif Nizamis’ services will always be remembered in Pakistan’s journalistic history, the statement concluded.

In addition, All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and SG Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani said that Pakistan Today Editor-in-Chief and Chairman of CPNE is one of Pakistan’s long-standing and prominent editors and editors who have always defended the freedom of the press and of expression.

APNS leaders have said that Arif Nizami’s services will forever be etched in the annals of the national press and that it will not be easy to fill the void created by his demise.

The APNS board members further expressed their condolences to the grieving family and colleagues at Pakistan Today and prayed that Allah will rest the deceased soul in eternal peace.

