President Jokowi asked to form a special agency to handle the Covid-19 pandemic





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has been asked to form a special agency to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. This is done with the aim of improving the management of care, including responding to various priorities such as the spread of Covid-19 cases, which are no longer just in Java and Bali. “Because in the future it will be quite long and governance has not been fixed, including how to deal with priorities with awareness raising. Now it is not just Java and Bali,” explained IPB economics professor Didin S Damanhuri in a Narration Institute virtual discussion on Friday (23/7). On top of that, Didin also hopes Jokowi can take action on any irregularities that occur in the trade of drugs, vaccines and other things in the management of the pandemic. According to him, this kind of thing should stop. “Because it’s not unheard of, I think. Because that’s what causes distortions in the treatment priority scale. So how will central and regional coordination be effected, especially when it’s about dealing with outside Java, including West Sumatra and East Kalimantan, ”he said. Didin highlighted the poor governance of the ecosystem in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, the government has adopted a very ad hoc approach from early 2020 until today by changing the teams that deal with it at the national level. Such an approach is not beneficial for overall treatment, including its impact on determining welfare to health incentives.

Economic growth target not met He also estimates that the economic growth projection of the government and the Bank of Indonesia, which ranges from 3 to 4 percent, will not be achieved. This is in part due to the wider spread of delta variants, as well as governance that was not handled properly due to the ad hoc approach used. According to him, although there is social assistance, including basic necessities for economic actors, it is very reactive in nature. He also questioned whether aid was really effective, on time and on time, in increasing the purchasing power necessary for economic growth. “So there is no anticipatory approach to deal with a crisis, namely health and the economy at the same time,” he said. Reporter: Andina Librianty Source: Liputan6.com [idr] Read also :

