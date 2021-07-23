Your Vote, Your Body: How the Trump-Biden Divide Aligns with Vaccination Rates in Oregon Counties





What’s true across the country seems to be true in Oregon: If you’re a Republican, you’re less likely to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Oregonian / OregonLive looked at county-by-county statistics of Oregon residents inoculated with the coronavirus and found a clear correlation: The 10 counties with the lowest percentages of residents vaccinated all voted – by a landslide – for Donald Trump in the last presidential election. It is the counties of Lake, Malheur, Umatilla, Grant, Harney, Gilliam, Morrow, Union, Douglas and Baker.

Eight of the 10 counties with the highest vaccination rates voted overwhelmingly for Joseph Biden. It’s Washington, Hood River, Multnomah, Benton, Lincoln, Deschutes, Lane, and Clackamas. Polk and Tillamook – where Trump beat Biden by narrow margins of less than 2 percentage points – were also on the list of Oregon’s 10 most immune counties.

Another way to see it? Compare the state’s most Republican county – Lake – with the most Democratic – Multnomah. Eight in 10 Lake County voters voted for Trump in November 2020, and 35% of residents 16 and older in the county had received at least one injection of the COVID-19 vaccine by early July.

Conversely, nearly 8 in 10 voters in Multnomah County chose Biden, and 73% of residents 16 and older – more than double the figure in Lake County – had received at least one blow.

Asked about Lake County’s low inoculation rate, James Williams, chairman of the council of commissioners, bristled at the correlation between voting and vaccinations.

If you are looking to attack or degrade the majority (or part) of the population of Lake Counties, based on their political affiliation and / or medical choices, Williams wrote in an email, I would say that. not only shows a shameful personal bias. from you, but maybe the need to find a new job.

Meanwhile, George Murdock, chairman of the Umatilla County Commissioners Council, said he was a Republican and got the shot on the first day he was eligible. The way he describes the Republican-Democratic divide is mind-boggling.

It just doesn’t make sense to me, Murdock said. There is absolutely no reason for this to be polarized between political parties.

Umatilla County, where 64% voted for Trump, has the third-lowest vaccination rate in the state with just over 41% of residents 16 and older having received at least one injection.

Murdock, 78, talks about his vaccine status and the story of his daughter, 46, who is still a COVID-19 long-haul seven months after contracting the virus.

Some observers believe the reluctance to get vaccinated could be due to Trump, who said the vaccines are safe and got vaccinated quietly in January, but downplayed the deadly and long-lasting effects of the disease. In June, he raised questions about safety discouraging eligible children aged 12 and over by saying that the vaccine on the very young is something you really need to stop.

Critics say Trump has also played down the deadly and lasting effects of the disease, despite his own hospitalization – and this has been a major contributor to the high degree of polarization by political party.

The latest Kaiser Family Foundation poll in June reported that 52% of Republicans said they received at least one dose while 86% of Democrats said they received it.

A survey conducted by The Oregonian / OregonLive of the Oregon Legislature in June found that 76% of Democratic Senators and Representatives responded that they had been fully immunized. Only 3% of Republican lawmakers said they had done so – the rest either not responding or saying they wanted to keep their vaccination status private.

In Oregon, it’s also worth noting that the counties with the highest rates of vaccine hesitation or resistance are generally the smallest and most rural in the state. Some observers say it could help reduce residents’ vaccination: residents don’t see COVID-19 as a significant threat.

– Aimee Green and Mark Graves

