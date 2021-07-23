PM Modi assures full center assistance in Goa amid flooding due to relentless rains









ANI |

Updated: Jul 24, 2021 4:43 AM IS

Panaji (Goa) [India]July 24 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about the current flood situation in Goa due to the relentless rains and the assured the full support and assistance of the Center to the State.

Sawant further said he spoke to Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and briefed him on the widespread damage in the state due to the relentless rains.

Informing of the above developments, Sawant said in a tweet: “The Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has called to inquire about the safety and well-being of those in the current flood situation in Goa due to the Incessant rains. The Prime Minister assured full support and assistance to the State. @PMOIndia “

“Talked to Honorable Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji regarding flood situation in Goa due to relentless rains. Informed him of the widespread damage done to the state. The HM provided all the necessary support to carry out the relief activities, ”the Chief Minister of Goa said in another tweet. Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Goa, inundating homes, leaving hundreds stranded, communication lines severed and rail and road traffic disrupted.

Earlier on Friday, Sawant inspected areas flooded due to relentless rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka, where he called on authorities to provide immediate assistance to those in distress.

Tweeting about his inspection visit, Sawant said: “He inspected areas flooded due to relentless rains in various parts of Bicholim Taluka today. CM ordered authorities to provide immediate assistance to those in distress . 23 people in Harvalem were rescued and brought to safety. “

India’s meteorological department on Thursday warned of “very intense periods of short duration” over parts of Goa, including Sattari, Dharbandora, Ponda, Sanguem, Salcette and Quepem.

The regions, as expected, received very heavy rainfall. Several villages in Valpoi, Bicholim, Pernem and Ponda talukas were cut off after roads leading to the villages were affected. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/pm-modi-assures-s-full-assistance-to-goa-amid-floods-due-to-incessant-rains20210724044305

