Trump-backed Susan Wright lags in fundraising ahead of Texas-6 OpenSecrets second round

On Tuesday, Texans in the state’s 6th Congressional District will choose between the incumbent’s former wife, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and a Republican state representative who has raised twice as much money.

Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, said she only raised $ 454,286 between April 12 and July 7 on her pre-selection file with the Federal Election Commission. This brought his election cycle total to $ 740,617.

Texas State Representative Jake Ellzey (R-Waxahachie), on the other hand, has raised over $ 1.2 million in the same period and has a total of $ 1.7 million since the start of the electoral cycle.

The two Republicans qualified for the second round after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the May 1 special election. Wright got 19.2% of the vote against 13.8% for Ellzeys in a contest featuring 23 contestants.

Wright got Trump’s approval in April, ahead of the special election. She announced her campaign in February two weeks after her husband died after contracting COVID-19. Ron Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018. In Susan Wrights’ announcement, she said she would run to continue my husband’s legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our healthcare system down and defending conservative Texas values.

Ahead of the second round, Trump asks Wright to try and get Republicans on board for his pick. On Wednesday, Trump released a new statement pushing for Wright. He wrote that Wright is exceptional and that she would serve the 6th Congressional District very well.

But Republicans do not side with Trump’s endorsement. Rep Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) endorsed Ellzey after a conservative super PAC, Club for Growth, began targeting Ellzey. Club for Growth endorsed Wright and spent more than about $ 65 million in 2020 to support Republican candidates.

I hate dishonest campaigns, I hate them. And I feel like I have to fix the record here, Crenshaw said in a campaign ad for Ellzey in July. He added: He’s not a RINO, he’s a conservative Republican and he’s going to do the right thing. And I think you should vote for him.

Club for Growth told POLITICO earlier this month that they spent $ 230,000 on television ads between the special election and the second round in Texas. According to POLITICO, Wright did not spend his own money on TV commercials, while Ellzey spent $ 29,000.

And former Texas Governor and Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the Dallas Morning News this week that Trump picked the wrong candidate.

I explained to the president where he received a bill for merchandise, Perry told the Texas store.

Perry backed Ellzey ahead of the special election and called the Club for Growth corrupt in response to his attacks on the state representative.

But the Trump bump for Wright might be enough to get her across the finish line even without the benefit of fundraising. Wright released an internal poll on Thursday that showed she was leading Ellzey by 10 points, from 44% to 34%.

Ellzey told the Texas Tribune he only congratulated Wright on Trump’s endorsement. He added, however, that you need to pair the endorsements with being a good candidate and a good campaign.

Advance voting for the 6th Congressional District of Texas began Monday and voting ends on Tuesday.

