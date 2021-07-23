All the bad news Boris Johnson’s government just tried to bury

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London on July 8, 2021. Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool / Getty Images

The UK government has released a wealth of bad news as MPs head to their summer vacation.

Ministers announced salary freezes and dodged questions of transparency.

Labor said the government had “clearly tried to cover up” a damning report.

The British government has a cynical tradition save bad news and throw it into the public domain just as MPs leave for their summer vacation.

The seemingly deliberate strategy allows ministers to escape scrutiny by releasing embarrassing reports and policy changes at the same time as Parliament goes on recess.

As MPs rose for the summer on Friday, Parliament saw the usual flood of bad news, which came in the form of multiple written ministerial statements and delayed reports.

Here are some of the announcements Boris Johnson’s government may not have wanted you to see.

1. Teachers and the police benefit from a salary freeze

British Home Secretary Priti Patel. REUTERS / Toby Melville / Pool

Minister of the Interior Priti Patel announced Thursday that teachers and police officers earning more than 24,000 people would see their salaries frozen in the 2021/2022 fiscal year. Those who earn less will receive a minimum raise of 250.

Teachers’ unions have reacted furiously to the move, saying it would amount to a real wage cut of up to 4% once inflation is taken into account.

Paul Whiteman, Secretary General of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: by the Guardian: “This pay cut risks further eroding the leadership supply and causing an exodus of leaders when the pandemic finally lifts. A slap in the face doesn’t begin to describe it.”

The England and Wales Police Federation said it no longer trusted Priti Patel as Home Secretary, calling the pay freeze an “insult”. The independent reported.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak had followed the news last year, warning that only NHS staff would receive a pay rise in the public sector.

2. The Ministry of the Interior has shown a “massive failure of leadership” on the camps for asylum seekers

A report released Thursday sharply criticized the Home Office for its treatment of asylum seekers living in two former military bases – Napier Barracks in Kent and Camp Penally in Pembrokeshire.

The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration’s report accused the department of “lack of leadership” and said Interior Ministry staff rarely visited either camp .

The report says “inadequate measures” were taken to deal with fire hazards after a large fire broke out at the Napier fire station.

He also said a COVID-19 outbreak at Napier Barracks in February was “virtually inevitable” due to the “cramped conditions” there. Nearly 200 people have contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak.

The report was prepared in March but was only released this week. Yvette Cooper, president of the internal affairs select committee, noted: “The ministers clearly tried to hide him by releasing him on the last day of the parliamentary session.”

3. Avoid questions about the use of private emails by ministers

Matt Hancock, the former UK Health Secretary. Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

The government avoided releasing information on Thursday about the number of times health ministers have used private email addresses to refer PPE and test and trace offers. Officials said the information was “not available”.

This comes after Matt Hancock, the former Secretary of Health, would have used a private email address to conduct government business. Lord Bethell, a young Minister of Health, also used a private email address, according to a senior official.

Angela Rayner MP, Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, asked the Ministry of Health on July 1 for this information, but a Minister of Health did not respond until the last day of the legislature.

A week earlier, government lawyers wrote to the Good Law Project, an activist group, saying they would not search for the private email accounts used by former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and three other government ministers.

Rayner says the government’s response to his question shows “why we need an independent investigation now”. July 6, The Information Commissioner’s Office announced that he would investigate the use of private email addresses at the Ministry of Health.

4. Claim of “money laundering” on the Greensill scandal

Lex Greensill, who has been at the center of a Westminster lobbying scandal this year Greensill

A formal investigation into the Greensill lobbying affair found no breach of the rules by former Prime Minister David Cameron – a move Angela Rayner called “a whitewash.“

Boardman magazine, which was originally supposed to be reported to the prime minister “no later than the end of June,” was published on Thursday.

The review was led by Nigel Boardman, non-executive director of the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. Boardman previously represented the Conservative Party as a candidate in municipal elections, the Guardian disclosed.

The review strongly criticized the late Jeremy Heywood, the former cabinet secretary, for allowing Lex Greensill access to Whitehall and Downing Street.

His widow, Lady Suzanne Heywood, told the BBC that Boardman’s review has “scapegoated” Heywood.

Boardman said “the current system and those working on it have worked well,” but is due to submit recommendations on possible improvements at a later date.

Separately, MPs criticized government minister Michael Gove for his “patently illogical” decision to bar Sue Gray, a senior official, from testifying before a parliamentary committee on Greensill.

In an interim report, the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs stated that “Gove’s intervention […] Preventing him from answering these questions will surely add to the suspicion surrounding this episode. “

