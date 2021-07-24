When in Kashmir, talk about Kashmir and Kashmiris





It seems that the picturesque ensemble of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has become D-Chowk of Islamabad if one reviews the speeches given by leaders like Prime Minister Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz of PML-N and Bilawal Bhutto from PPP.

The three leaders discussed everything about each other except Kashmir and Kashmiris.

The whole world, especially the Kashmiris across the Line of Control, watch the whole scenario in wonder and shock. Almost nothing on local issues! Almost nothing on the future of Kashmir!

On Sunday, Khawaja Younus walked 40 minutes from her village to join Hattian Bala to attend the rally of PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz. “I went to the rally because everyone in the village was going,” Khawaja said. “I will vote for the PPP candidate because he is our distant relative.

Khawaja says he and other villagers returned disappointed because Maryam did not speak about the chronic problems in their area. “The roads are broken. Internet and telecom connectivity is weak. Jobs are almost non-existent, ”said Younas’ brother Khawaja Hameed.

Instead, at the busy rally, Maryam called herself and her father Nawaz Sharif “the blood of Kashmir” and that the PML-N will never allow the PTI to make Azad Jammu-et. -Kashmir (AJK) a province of Pakistan. No one can afford to make AJK a Pakistani province, says Kashmiri leader Saadia Malik. “Moreover, we have never heard of such a plan discussed in any forum.” Such statements would undermine the Kashmir case in addition to sowing the seeds of discord among Kashmiris living in India-held Kashmir. She went on to say that the prime minister should not visit AJK after “selling” Kashmir to India.

From his first speech to the last, the heart of his speeches has been directed against Prime Minister Imran Khan. In one of her speeches, she said that everyone in Pakistan and AJK knows who brought Imran Khan to power and for what purposes, who is busy increasing inflation, poverty and shedding in the country.

The PTI was just as worse. While Maryam only targeted Prime Minister Imran Khan, PTI representatives attacked both the PML-N and PPP leaders. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches resonated with the NRO, thieves and dirty people hiding property abroad.

Come on, Khan sahib, what’s up with this? “The opposition parties are mobilizing against the government and threatening to overthrow it only to obtain concessions under the NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) in order to keep intact the previous system, in which the laws were different for them. rich, ”he said in his inaugural address.

Remember the speeches of Kashmir’s Federal Minister of Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur who

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was a traitor and Nawaz Sharif a dacoit. After lambasting the leaders of the PPP and PML-N, he turned to Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling him a man improving Pakistan’s position in the world, while the former leaders put the country in debt and did nothing. nothing to improve the standard of living of the masses.

Bilawal Bhutto has been ruthless to the PTI and PML-N. In his speeches, he called PML-N cats and PTIs cowardly. In his absence, his younger sister Aseefa Bhutto Zardari joined the party’s election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Bhutto’s charismatic scion, however, spent his time detailing the “sacrifices of life” given for the rights of the people and which Kashmir was dear to him because the PPP was founded by Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on the Kashmir issue. and her mother was the voice for Kashmir all over the world.

Kashmiris can ask Pakistani leaders to leave their Pakistani politics at home when they come to Kashmir. Once in Kashmir, talk about Kashmir and Kashmiris.

