Silly statements by Afghan officials embarrassing Afghanistan: NSA





ISLAMABAD: National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said Afghanistan is embarrassed on a daily basis because of “silly statements made by its senior officials.

“Vitriolic and delusional statements of certain spoilers in Kabul which, unfortunately for our Afghan brothers and sisters, are imposed on them as high officials and constantly attempt to vitiate bilateral relations in an attempt to distract from their own failures “Moeed wrote on his official Twitter account.

He said Afghanistan is embarrassed on a daily basis because of these silly statements, adding that Afghans need to be assured that everyone can see through the infamous program of these spoilers. “We will not let a handful of poisonous spirits affect Pakistan’s support to all Afghans for peace and stability,” he added.

The NSA said Pakistan remains committed to facilitating an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan. “With this in mind, Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to meet with President Ghani recently to continue our engagement. “

On July 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan told Afghan President Ghani that Pakistan would be the last country to attempt to destabilize his country and stressed the need for Afghan stakeholders and the international community to redouble their efforts for a settlement. politically negotiated there.

Responding to Ghani’s speech at a conference on regional connectivity, challenges and opportunities in Central and South Asia in Tashkent, Imran said blaming Pakistan for the ongoing unrest in the war-ravaged country was extremely unfair.

President Ghani, I want to make it clear to you that Pakistan will be the last country to think about supporting the turmoil and turmoil in Afghanistan, the Prime Minister said. Blaming Pakistan for what is happening in Afghanistan is extremely unfair. Peace in Afghanistan is our top priority.

He called on Afghanistan to view Pakistan as a partner in peace rather than blame it for the ongoing unrest, which he said was the result of the United States using a military solution in the instead of a political solution.

Rejecting Ghani’s claims against Pakistan for not supporting peace, Imran categorically stated that Pakistan did not want unrest in its neighborhood because peace was in its own interests. He added that Pakistan would continue to support reconciliation in Afghanistan.

He mentioned that due to decades of conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan has suffered greatly with its 70,000 casualties, in addition to facing enormous economic instability. He also mentioned 3 million Afghan refugees and added that Pakistan did not have the capacity to withstand a new influx.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2021/07/23/idiotic-statements-of-afghan-officials-embarrassing-afghanistan-nsa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

