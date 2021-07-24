Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey face off in low turnout congressional contest influenced by Donald Trump





MANSFIELD – In the heat of the Texan summer and an unusual time for an election, Republicans Jake Ellzey and Susan Wright attempt to convince voters to go to the polls and send one of them to represent North Texas in a blocked Congress.

The second round of the special election to replace the late Ron Wright is Tuesday, and analysts expect extremely low turnout at a time when many Texans are on vacation or tune in to other things. Along with those who escaped the heat of Texas to the mountains, lakes or oceans, others are consumed by the Olympics. And, oh yeah, the Dallas Cowboys are in training camp.

This week and next is family vacation week, former Dallas County Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Neerman said as he vacationed with his family in San Francisco. Potential voters have so many distractions. Now is not the perfect time to hold an election.

Susan Wright, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District of Texas, greets voters outside a polling station during early voting for a special second round on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Arlington. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Low turnout elections are hard to predict, but several factors have emerged as critical in this runoff, which features two Republicans.

Susan Wright, widow of Ron Wright, finished first in the May primary elections which presented 23 candidates. She beat Ellzey, a freshman state representative from Waxahachie, by 4,200 votes. Ellzey also claimed the seat in 2018, narrowly losing in the GOP second round to Ron Wright.

Wright, 58 and frontrunner, should be propelled by the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, still the undisputed leader of the GOP. Trump reiterated his support for Wright on Wednesday, and there are rumors that the hell has a city telelighthouse to help seal the deal for her on Monday, the day before the election.

Ellzey’s challenge is to overcome Wright’s endorsement of Trump and undermine the perception that her work with her late husband makes her his apparent heiress. The state’s freshman lawmaker is also resisting destructive attacks from the Club for Growth, the national anti-tax group backing Wright.

Ellzey, 51, is not without strong support. He’s backed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry, another military pilot who views the Navy veteran as a conservative voice who will take care of the nation’s veterans.

The state’s first-year lawmaker is also backed by former U.S. Representative Joe Barton, who represented District 6 for 34 years. Barton, who hired Ron Wright as district manager and then chief of staff, supported Ellzey in part because of the attack ads perpetrated by the Club for Growth.

Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey addresses his supporters at a fundraising night at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas, July 14, 2021. (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

I have a history of service to our country that is based on quiet professionalism, honor and dignity, Ellzey told the Dallas Morning News. I think everyone in the North Texas area likes it. And despite some of the other things that have been done, I continue with this message to transform this ship and a better, brighter future for all Americans.

Wright also has challenges.

While Trump’s support is more positive than negative in what is essentially a Republican contest, the former president is a polarizing figure who could lead his enemies to the polls and against Wright.

Wright tries to present himself as more than a widowed candidate. A Republican activist and member of the state’s executive committee, she is seen in some circles as more qualified for the job than her husband, the former Tarrant County tax assessor, who was elected to two terms in Congress.

Among other prominent politicians, Wright is backed by Senator Ted Cruz, former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and the Texas Republican Party.

I have over 30 years of community, professional and civic experience in this neighborhood, working with the people who live here, Wright, who lives in Arlington, told The News. I like these people. It’s my house. I have had success in many areas and wish to bring to Washington the experience that I have and the connections that I have here.

Although Wright was the favorite, Ellzey passed her in the contest. According to reports from the Federal Election Commission, he raised $ 1.7 million until July 7. It was a million more than Wright. But outside groups, notably the Club for Growth, helped Wright. They spent almost $ 850,000 against Ellzey Records Show.

In February, Ron Wright, who was elected in November for a second term representing Congressional District 6 of North Texas, died after battling COVID-19 and cancer.

The May elections to fill his seat drew 11 Republicans, 10 Democrats, one libertarian and one independent. The primary, unlike anything that has been seen in Texas for decades, took place in a ballot in May with municipal elections, which ensured a near-normal turnout, albeit still low. compared to the November competitions.

Trump endorsed Wright at the 11th hour, hosting a teleconference hosted by the Club for Growth just days before the election. It could have helped Wright to finish ahead of the pack. Trump thinks so.

Meanwhile, Ellzey had to fight to qualify, finishing narrowly second and ahead of Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez. This made Round 2 an all-Republican affair, which could reduce turnout further as Democrats, aside from challenging Trump, don’t have much reason to go to the polls.

U.S. Representative for Texas 2nd Congressional District Dan Crenshaw speaks to Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey at a fundraising night at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas on July 14 2021. (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

Some of Ellzeys’ supporters, although fans of the president, are not swayed by Trump’s presence in the race.

Trump’s approval in this race is not important to me, said Bill Loomis, a retired worker at the Mansfield Aviation Plant. Loomis spoke to the Dallas Morning News with his wife, Sandy, at a Market Street grocery store, after voting for Ellzey.

A Wright supporter agreed that Trumps’ endorsement, while clearly useful in the district which includes Tarrant, Ellis and Navarro counties, is not so critical in the Dallas / Fort Worth area, where Wright is better. known.

I’m not so much a Republican as I am a Conservative, said Elsie Davis, a 64-year-old retiree from Arlington. Davis gave Wright a flower arrangement from his garden at a polling station in Arlington on Friday.

Years ago, when working with (State) Representative Bill Zedler, she helped me with a problem, Davis said. Shell be good at Congress. It has nothing to do with Trump.

Wright said she was happy with Trump’s support, but knows Shell needs more than that to defeat Ellzey.

Trump’s approval helped a lot, she said, adding that Trump had at least an 80% approval rating among Republican voters. Trump’s approval is not easy to obtain as my opponent has sought it as much as I have.

Susan Wright, Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District of Texas (left), chats with Linton Davis of Arlington outside a polling station during early voting for a special second round on Thursday, July 22 2021 in Arlington. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

The special election was highlighted by negative campaigns and ugly beards.

The Club for Growth has saturated the district with campaign mailings and video ads describing Ellzey and anti-Trump, a Democrats’ soft tool for border security. One of the latest direct mailings features an image of Ellzey with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a backdrop.

Ellzey disputes the accusations and his supporters have lambasted the leaders of the Club for Growth and Wright for what they call a deceptive and gutter policy.

Everyone is tired of the division within our country within our party, Ellzey said. I appreciate the good photos they put there for me. This stuff is easily refutable and I did. People are finally fed up. They got so weird.

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry led the charge against the attacks, calling on Wright to speak out against Club for Growth ads and direct mail. U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, an Ellzey supporter, also condemned the attacks.

Former Energy Secretary and Texas Governor from 2000 to 2015 Rick Perry speaks with Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey with supporters at a fundraising night at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas , July 14, 2021 (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

Wright said it was not his role.

I have long thought the First Amendment is sacred, and they have a right to say whatever they want to say and I am unable to explain anyone else’s words, Wright said. Were all adults. I was playing an adult game here so everything I have to say in this race either got paid by Susan Wright for Congress or went out of my mouth. I stick to it all.

Club for Growth officials maintain their advertisements.

Susan Wright is a true conservative who has the backing of President Trump and many others. Meanwhile, Liberal Jake Ellzey has a long history of not showing up to vote, and when he does, it’s too often to vote with Democrats for higher taxes, said David McIntosh, group chairman. .

Ellzey retorts that he has a Conservative voting record of 97% and has indeed run for Congress and represented his district in Austin in regular and special sessions.

The Club for Growth attacks resonated with some voters.

Davis, Wright’s supporter, said she strongly envisions Ellzey, but now fears he’s too liberal.

But Cyndi Bristol, a 65-year-old retired nurse from Mansfield, walked out of a polling station and said she voted for Ellzey. Bristol said the attacks on the Navy pilot are deceptive.

Hes going to be an effective representative for us, she said. He has the experience. Hell be great in Congress.

Many voters say they are happy that the District 6 seat remains under Republican control.

We had two good candidates, said Mansfield businessman Phillip Wambsganss (folo), who voted for Ellzey. He said he voted for Ellzey because he’s a traditional Tory who will be better able to build consensus in Congress.

Retired Arlington resident Susan Ruddy is also happy the seat remains with a Republican, but voted for Wright.

Shes the best candidate, Ruddy said. She has had the experience of working in the neighborhood for many years.

The two candidates say they are at peace with their effort.

It’s been a long job since February, Ellzey said. I feel really good about it, especially with the positive response that has been received in the polls.

For Wright, memories of her late husband help her stay in the election campaign.

I think about him constantly, she said. He’s there. He is with me.

