COVID-19: Boris Johnson comes under increasing pressure to allow fully vaccinated close contacts to be exempted from isolation | Politics News

Boris Johnson faces increasing pressure to allow fully vaccinated people who have been identified as close contacts of coronavirus cases to be exempted from isolation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan joined business leaders in asking for more workers be allowed to skip quarantine if alerted by the NHS COVID-19[female[feminine app to avoid a staff crisis during the so-called “pingemia”.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the mayor and industry bodies, including UKHospitality, the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the London branch of the Federation of Small Businesses, said there was “an urgent need to define an approach more thoughtful “rules Regarding self-isolation.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan urged Prime Minister to present ‘a more thoughtful approach’ to self-isolation



They warned that the application exacerbates shortage of staff for pubs, bars and restaurants.

The government has announced that a phased approach to testing will soon allow certain “essential workers” to be exempt from quarantine as long as they use daily lateral flow tests and the results are negative.

But the mayor and business leaders said daily PCR tests should be used instead.

“The summer months are crucial for the recovery of many businesses and their ability to recover should not be compromised,” they noted.

“We therefore ask you to ensure that the necessary tests are in place to allow people who have been doubly vaccinated for more than two weeks and cracked by the NHS COVID app, to immediately return to work, after a negative PCR test,” rather than having to isolate yourself. “

The PM is also facing calls from senior members of his own backbenchers for a change in the system.

Conservative MP and health and social services select committee chair Jeremy Hunt has warned the government it risks “losing social consent” for the self-isolation program if left unchecked.

Boris Johnson isolates himself from Checkers after being alerted as close contact with Sajid Javid who tested positive for the virus



And his Tory colleague Greg Clark, a former business secretary who now chairs the House of Commons science and technology committee, has suggested that an exemption from self-isolation for all fully vaccinated people should be introduced immediately. .

It comes as pub and restaurant bosses have warned of a “summer of site closures” unless hotel workers are exempted from quarantine rules as cases continue to rise.

More than 600,000 people were alerted by the application in the week of July 14.

And the latest information from the Office for National Statistics has shown that around one in 75 people in England currently has the virus.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng admitted the government was “very concerned” about the number of people interviewed by the NHS app.

Starting August 16, all duplicates will be exempt from self-isolation if identified as close contact, the government said.

Jeremy Hunt says government risks ‘losing social consent’ over segregation system if it does not act



Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News that date “at the moment is not advanced.”

The Prime Minister himself is currently in isolation at Checkers, having been identified as close contact with newly appointed Health Secretary Sajid Javid who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been identified as another of Mr Javid’s contacts – and Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer was also forced into isolation on Wednesday after one of his children tested positive for the virus.

On Thursday evening, the government released a list of 16 sectors where double-bite workers will be eligible to avoid isolation if they undergo a daily lateral flow test and their results are negative.

These included energy, civilian nuclear, digital infrastructure, food production and supply, waste, water, veterinary drugs, essential chemicals, essential transport, drugs, medical devices. , clinical consumables, emergency services, border control, essential defense products and local government. .

About 10,000 food workers are also expected to be included in the program.

And on Friday, the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs took this issue further, outlining positions to which the exemptions would apply “subject to exhaustion of all other mitigation options.”

Around 10,000 food workers are among those who could be exempted from segregation



Roles include manufacturing maintenance engineers, specialist reach truck drivers, official veterinarians, environmental health officers, landfill operators, hydraulic engineers, laboratory staff essential to drug batch release and personnel of environmental agencies operating critical flood defense assets.

Those working in the above roles will be able to leave their COVID-19[female[feminine isolation to get to work and do their job after a negative daily test but must stay home if not and go directly to quarantine if they test positive.

It will only apply to workers who are fully vaccinated – and 14 days after their second coronavirus vaccine.