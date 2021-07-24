Benazir told Bilawal about the money in “secret accounts”





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that unlike corrupt rulers, who being slaves to their wealth cannot speak out against the tyranny of the Narendra Modi regime and its SSR ideology, he will continue to advocate for the cause of innocent Kashmiris in all international forums.

“When you have money abroad, you become a slave to that wealth. When you have your goods and wealth stolen abroad, you are controlled from abroad, ”Imran Khan said during a speech to a public rally here on the last day of the election campaign for the Legislative Assembly of AJK.

The prime minister said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto and Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, who were part of the All Pakistan Democratic Movement (APDM ) with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), wanted to boycott the 2008 general election, but then decided to participate in polls on foreign influence. He referred to a telephone conversation between Benazir Bhutto and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned on page 292 of a book titled “The Way of the World” written by Ron Suskind, in which she recounted the details of her bank accounts and from his properties abroad to his son. He said the conversation, which was taped by a foreign agency, subsequently led to an agreement (National Reconciliation Ordinance – NRO) between Benazir Bhutto and then-President Pervez Musharraf on foreign influence.

Likewise, Nawaz Sharif, who was part of the APDM which wanted to boycott the 2008 elections and demanded the reinstatement of the president of the Supreme Court, then decided to participate in the legislative elections on orders from abroad, the Prime Minister said. Minister. “By leaving us (APDM) standing on a canal bridge, Nawaz Sharif decided to participate in the 2008 general election,” Imran Khan noted.

The prime minister said the people of Azad Kashmir should question the two old political parties (PPP and PML-N) what they had done for them and for the cause of Kashmir during their respective terms of five years in the AJK and again seeking the mandate. Imran Khan said that instead of speaking out against Indian atrocities in the IIOJK, Nawaz Sharif invited Narendra Modi to his granddaughter’s wedding and did not even meet with the Hurriyat rulers during his visit to New Delhi on the occasion of Modi’s inauguration as Prime Minister. Nawaz Sharif, he added, wanted to make Narendra Modi his friend because he (Modi) could help him lobby in America via Israel.

He said that according to a book called “The Obama Wars” written by Bob Woodward, then President Asif Ali Zardari told an American general that he (Zardari) had no problem with it. collateral damage – the killing of innocent people, including women and children – from drone attacks. Likewise, he said, they did not raise their voices for the people of Palestine.

Imran Khan said some political parties were crying out for rigging in the upcoming AJK elections despite the fact that for a year he had urged them on electoral reforms to ensure transparency through electronic voting machines. Those who shout loudly about faked false assumptions actually fear their defeat in the election, he added. “How can the PTI rig with the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government at the head of AJK affairs, having its administration and the electoral commission of its choice,” he said. request.

He said that when he played cricket it was common practice for countries to have their own referees, and teams that feared losing to a powerful team, would preemptively make a tone and cry over losing the match. because of the referee from the other country. officiating. “The Noon League, which I really believe has never done a single thing with honesty, love to play with any referees they choose,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised the people of Kashmir that his government will hold a referendum in which they can choose to join Pakistan or become an independent state if they wish. He denied speaking of him “wishing to make Azad Jammu and Kashmir a new province of Pakistan”. “I don’t know where all these discussions came from,” he said, dismissing any idea of ​​such an idea. “I want to clarify for all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come when all the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir will not be in vain. God will grant you this right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah.

