Biden and Harris were suspicious of Trump with COVID-19 vaccines, not the vaccines themselves





President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have pushed Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. But a video on social media suggests they actually had reservations about vaccine safety.

“Keep doubting, they actually said this, it’s not a montage,” reads the title of the video, which contains excerpts from statements made by Biden and Harris appearing to cast doubt on the vaccine as they were campaigning last year.

In fact, clips are selectively edited to take statements out of context. The parts that are left out make it clear that Biden and Harris were raising questions not about the vaccines themselves, but about the vaccine rollout by then-President Donald Trump and the risk of the effort becoming rushed or politicized.

The TikTok video was posted to TikTok on May 11, and we found out that it was still being shared widely on Facebook in mid-July, more than a month after it was posted.

A June 15 Facebook post showing the video was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

Trump was publicly touting the promise of a rapidly developed COVID-19 vaccine as early as March 2020, as fears of a global pandemic just began to erupt, and said he was urging researchers working on the vaccine to ” accelerate”. Scientists and drugmakers, meanwhile, urged more caution about the timing and said they were emphasizing safety and efficacy rather than speed.

Here’s a look at the statements by Biden and Harris cited in the video. The video only included the parts in bold, but we have provided the fuller context around them.

Harris statements

In a September 6, 2020 interview, Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine if approved before the election. She replied:

“Well, I think that’s going to be a problem for all of us. I’ll say I wouldn’t trust Donald Trump. And it would have to be a credible source of information that talks about efficiency and reliability. “Everything he’s talking about. I won’t take his word for it. He wants us to inject bleach. No, I won’t take his word for it.”

In a vice-presidential debate on October 7, 2020, Harris was asked if she would take a vaccine if the Trump administration approved one. Referring to senior government epidemiologist Dr Anthony Fauci, she said:

“If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us we should take it, I’ll be the first to take it. Absoutely. But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I don’t take it. he.”

Bidens statements

Bidens’ campaign statements show he was concerned that politics would influence the development and deployment of the vaccine, and that Trump could not be trusted.

In an interview for a journalism conference on August 6, 2020, he said:

“The way he (Trump) talks about the vaccine isn’t particularly rational. He says he’s ready, he’s going to talk about moving it faster than scientists think it should be moved. People don’t believe that he is telling the truth, so they are not at all certain that they are going to take the vaccine. And one last thing: if and when the vaccine comes in, it is unlikely that he will go through all the tests that need to be done, and the tests that need to be done. “

In a September 2, 2020 television interview, Biden referred to political influence over two federal agencies leading the fight against the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. He said:

“Look what happened. Huge pressure on the CDC not to release the detailed guidelines. Huge pressure on the FDA to say they are going, that the next protocol is actually going to cut back, that will have a giant impact on COVID. All of these things turn out to be wrong, and when a president continues to mislead and lie, when we finally do, God willing, get vaccinated, who’s going to shoot? Who’s going to shoot? be the first to say: Put me to sign up, they now say it’s OK? I’m not kidding. “

In a July 28, 2020 campaign speech, Biden stressed the need for transparency in vaccine development. He said:

“How are you going to distribute the vaccine when it arrives, when it arrives, when it is there? And the question of whether it is real, when it is there, that requires enormous transparency. You have to make everything available. other experts across the nation, so they can look and see, so there is a consensus that this is a safe vaccine. Because already you have it, what percentage Are Americans saying if the vaccine was there tomorrow they wouldn’t take it And it’s not the usual anti-vaccine It’s beyond that because people lose faith in what the president says. Think about it. “

In campaign remarks on September 7, 2020, Biden described the steps he would take to tackle the pandemic, including masks and contact tracing, adding:

“Charting a clear path for science vaccines, without a policy. I am asked the question: if the president announced tomorrow that we have a vaccine, would you take it? Only if it was completely transparent, that other experts in the country could look at it, only if we knew everything in it. Because so far nothing that he has told us has been true.

The following week, Biden reiterated his concern about political interference in vaccine development:

“Americans have had to endure President Trump’s incompetence and dishonesty when it comes to testing and personal protective equipment. We cannot afford to repeat these fiascos when it comes to a vaccine. Let’s be clear: I trust vaccines, I trust scientists, but I don’t trust Donald Trump, and right now the American people can’t either. Last week Senator Harris and I asked three questions that this administration will have to respond to assure the American people that politics will play no role in the vaccination process.If Donald Trump cannot provide answers and the administration cannot provide answers to these three questions, the American people should not have confidence.

Our decision

A social media video suggests Biden and Harris were wary of COVID-19 vaccines.

The video has been selectively edited to leave out the context of their statements. Their full statements show they raised doubts about Trump’s reliability, his ability to safely deploy vaccines, and the risk of political influence over vaccine development.

We rate the video False.

