Erdoan in the Black Sea amid the floods: “The balance is upset”





* Photo: Communication Department of the Presidency Click to read the article in Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan delivered a speech in Gneysu district in Turkey’s Rize province on the Black Sea, which has recently been hit by severe rains, floods and landslides, as well as its neighboring provinces like Artvin. Referring to the ongoing feast of sacrifice, Erdoan said: “Like our brothers and sisters Rize and Artvin, we are having a bitter feast.” “Summers, winters unlike before” In his speech to the residents of Gneysu, Erdoan noted that “the flood disaster that occurred in Rize, especially Gneysu, caused severe damage throughout the city”. Sharing details of efforts during and after the floods, Erdoan said 2,860 people, including 328 search and rescue personnel, and 705 vehicles were working in the area. Announcing that “almost all of the 426 closed roads have been opened”, AKP chairman and chairman Erdoan said “50 separate teams assessed the damage to buildings in 119 villages”. “With the Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOK), we have started working on projects in the 4 districts most affected by the floods,” Erdoan said, announcing that “traditional village houses and buildings which will not be taller more than 3-4 storeys will be built in the center and 50 village houses with barns downstairs will be built in the villages. “ “Disasters will be inevitable if the balance disappears” Saying that “Allah created the earth on the basis of scale and balance,” Erdoan said, “Disasters, troubles and hardships will be inevitable if this balance disappears. When the balance is disturbed, the rain, which we regard as mercy and grace, will turn into calamity, so to speak. “ Referring to “increasing global warming”, Erdoan noted that “with this warming, we see that such incidents are intensifying”. Referring to the recent floods in Western Europe, especially Germany, President Erdoan said: “You have to watch on television what is happening from Germany to Belgium and France. Neither summers nor winters are like they used to be. “ Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun also shared a video on his social media account showing President Erdoan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailolu. Altun said that on his way from Trabzon to Rize, Erdoan received information from the minister about the works undertaken after the flood. CLICK – Floods in Rize: search efforts underway for two missing persons A week after Rize was hit by heavy rains, floods and landslides, which claimed the lives of six people and left two people missing, the province was again hit by heavy rains, floods and landslides. CLICK – Flood in the province of Artvin: 200 people evacuated Artvin, another Turkish Black Sea province, has also faced flooding and landslides following heavy rains. (TP / SD)

