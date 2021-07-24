Of course, Trump ripped off millions of his not-so-bright supporters





Save America’s PAC is possibly the most lucrative cash flow thing he’s had from the Plaza Casino in Atlantic City, Tim OBrien, a Trump biographer, told The Post. It’s just as lucrative. He recognized because of what happened after the election that he can make money as a candidate.

Of course, this is not the first time that Trump has defrauded his supporters with money. In April, New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher revealed that the Trump campaign had snatched supporters for tens of millions of dollars through a scheme in which, when they donated money, the default option allowed the campaign to transfer the pledged amount from peoples bank accounts not once but every one week. The campaign later introduced a second pre-checked box which doubled a person’s contribution and was therefore known internally as a money bomb. (For people to notice, they should have scoured lines of bold, all-capitalized text that overwhelmed the opt-out language.) And the ploy continued after Trump lost the election, his campaign. continuing.[ing] weekly withdrawals via pre-checked boxes until December 14. These withdrawals, the Times noted, occurred as [Trump] raised tens of millions of dollars for his new political action committee, Save America.

If you would like to have the Levin Report delivered to your inbox daily, click here to subscribe.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tells voters to understand COVID-19 vaccines are safe

People are supposed to have common sense, Ivey told a reporter on Thursday when asked what can be done to encourage more people to get vaccinated. It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated people, not the common people. It’s the unvaccinated people who let us down. I have done everything I know how to do. I can encourage you to do something, but I cannot make you take care of yourself.

This no-frills pressure to have people stop listening to conspiracy theorists and start getting vaccinated would be deeply refreshing were it not for the fact that Ivey lifted the mask warrants as Joe Biden urged states to keep them or to shut them down. reinstate them, banned businesses and institutions from requiring passport vaccinations in May, and strongly supported the guy who lied to the public about the virus. On the same day that Ivey told the media, unvaccinated people choose a horrific lifestyle of self-inflicted pain, she also signaled that she would not force masks to be worn in classrooms when students are Classes will resume in Alabama public schools.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2021/07/donald-trump-super-pac-slush-fund The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos