Pakistan calls for UN investigation into India’s spyware use





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday called on relevant United Nations bodies to thoroughly investigate India’s use of Israeli spyware against Prime Minister Imran Khan and others. We have noted with deep concern the recent international media reports revealing that Indian governments have organized espionage operations against its own citizens, foreigners as well as Prime Minister Imran Khan, using spyware of Israeli origin, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Use of the software, called Pegasus and developed by the Israeli group NSO, was reported Sunday by the Washington Post, the Guardian, Le Monde and other news outlets which collaborated in an investigation into a data breach.

The leak involved a list of up to 50,000 phone numbers that have been identified as people of interest by ONS clients since 2016, according to reports.

Not all of those numbers were subsequently hacked, and news outlets with access to the leak said more details on those compromised would be released in the coming days.

The FO said Pakistan, in the strongest terms, condemns India’s continued and widespread state-sponsored surveillance and espionage operations in flagrant violation of global standards of responsible state behavior.

Keeping an underground eye on dissenting voices is a long-standing ploy by the RSS-BJP regime to commit human rights atrocities in illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and peddle disinformation against Pakistan, reads -on in the press release. He added that the world saw the true face of so-called Indian democracy when reports from EU Disinfo Lab, Indian Chronicle, surfaced early last year.

We are following these revelations closely and will bring the Indian abuses to the attention of the appropriate global platforms, the FO said.

He added that in view of the seriousness of the information, Pakistan calls on the relevant UN bodies to thoroughly investigate the case, shed light on the facts and hold the Indian perpetrators to account. Pakistanis, Chinese and diplomats from other countries in the Indian capital were reportedly on the list of potential targets for phone hacking via Israeli-made Pegasus spyware. Reports say the numbers of Prime Minister Imran Khan and several of his ambassadors to India are on the list as potential targets. Dozens of other Delhi-based diplomats and ambassadors are also included, from Iran, Afghanistan, China, Nepal and Saudi Arabia.

