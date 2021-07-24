Did Trump beat the system?





Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is still responsible for everything he did while in office. I haven't won anything yet. "

"Yet," McConnell repeated with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation," he continued. "And past presidents are not immune to being responsible for either."

“Yet,” McConnell repeated with his index finger raised in the air, “We have a criminal justice system in this country. We have civil litigation,” he continued. “And past presidents are not immune to being responsible for either.”

But most legal observers have concluded that Trump is unlikely to be charged. Definitely not the time anytime soon. It may not even be pursued successfully. Not for the 11 cases of potential obstruction of justice found by Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Mueller Senate Democrats urge Garland not to challenge court order to release Trump’s obstruction note Why a special advocate is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr brings in lawyer to investigate Russia investigates origins as PLUS special adviser. These have been dismissed by Trump’s lawyers as mere procedural crimes, even though the procedural crimes are against the law.

It is true that former Trump adviser Tom Barrack has just been indicted in Brooklyn for procedural offenses for failing to register as a lobbyist for the Emirates. The alleged conduct, however, according to the indictment, was not aimed at advancing Trump’s interests, but constituted a betrayal of the former president.

Not for the extortion in the Ukrainian case. There’s too much uncertainty as to whether the dirt on the Bidens was of value, and there’s that pesky quid pro quo element. Not to foment the insurrection of January 6. There are constitutional questions, cautious lawyers say. Unlike former Attorney General Bill Barr, the current administration of AG Merrick GarlandMerrick GarlandBiden decides to withdraw the death penalty requests in seven cases. , he’s apparently too shy to take a photo anytime soon. He is not there to decide the question as a judge might. He is there to be a lawyer, not for the president, but for all of us.

So, no indictment smell behind the scenes. Not even a grand jury subpoena for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthy Democrats are moving forward with the Jan.6 inquiry, eyeing new GOP reinforcements. (R-Calif.) To end Trump’s famous conversation with him on Jan.6 as insurgents entered Capitol Hill.

There is no doubt that Trump would likely be sentenced before a DC jury for inciting an insurgency on January 6, leaving the courts of appeals to settle the constitutional questions.

Conspiracy evidence is often circumstantial, gathered from acts, statements and conduct. The iconic appeals judge Learned Hand called the conspiracy the darling of the modern prosecutor’s nursery. The evidence against Trump for conspiring to incite insurgency is overwhelming and well known. Here, the prosecutor does not need to overthrow the co-conspirators or question dozens of witnesses. Most crimes fall in the shadows. This one was filmed in full view of the nation. The indisputable and overwhelming proof can be found in Trump’s words, his big lies, and the clearly intentional violent consequences of his actions.

Likewise, Trump is unlikely to be indicted in federal court for tax evasion. Manhattan DA Cy Vance has indicted the Trump Organization and its CFO of tax evasion. But the most absent from the indictment is Donald Trump. Tax evasion is also said to be a federal crime. Yet the Independent Southern District of New York is sitting on its hands. Vance, like Garland, is too timid to blame Trump himself.

McConnell also spoke about civil litigation. But Trump might not be held responsible for his defamation against E. Jean Carroll. Garland took Bill Barr’s absurd position that saying that a woman who accused him of rape was not his gender was part of his official duties as president. Because of sovereign immunity, Carroll may well find himself without recourse.

No one seems to really want to hold Trump to account. The obstructing Senate rejected a House resolution calling for an independent investigation on January 6. President Pelosi has appointed a select committee to launch a House investigation, but if Republicans are able to delay the process until the run-up to the midterm election, the investigation will taste like a cabal Politics. And, if Trumpist Republicans take the House in 2022, as is widely predicted, the investigation will disappear into the dustbin of history.

Trump’s friends are off the hook. Roger Stone was pardoned. The same goes for other former presidents: Michael Flynn, Steve Bannon (indicted for defrauding Republican donors) and George Papadopoulos. All were pardoned.

In the absence of a pardon, some of Trump’s friends may have turned around and given incriminating evidence against Trump. Barr told Congress it would be a criminal act for the president to grant a pardon in order to prevent someone from testifying against him. Barr was right, but this transgression will also be ignored.

The Supreme Court has said the president is not above the law, and this lofty principle has found its voice even in the judges appointed by Trump.

But, in the real world, the application of high principles in wood is a more honored custom in the breach. The political prosecutions in this country leave a bad taste. After all, we are not a banana republic like Brazil, regularly imprisoning our former rulers. But, as Laurence Tribe, the famous professor of constitutional law at Harvard Law School, points out, we become a banana republic if the president is not held accountable to the law.

From everything that appears today, McConnell has simply engaged in a role-playing game, throwing Trump’s responsibility to court. Not much will likely happen to get Trump to book. What McConnell saw as his responsibility will have to be tried in the court of public opinion.

James D. Zirin, former federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York, is the author of Plaintiff in ChiefA Portrait of Donald Trump in 3500 Lawsuits.

