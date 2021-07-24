Politics
End Game Jokowi, Delpedro Marhaen and the Student Policy Office
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Delpedro Marhaen’s name is heard often in the media after having an open debate with Ade Armando.
Previously, University of Indonesia academic Ade Armando criticized the UI Student Executive Council (BEM) for branding President Joko Widodo or Jokowi the lip service king.
On his official Twitter account @BEMUI_Official, attached is a poster of President Joko Widodo with a crown with the caption “Jokowi: the king of lip service”. The poster was then followed by a series of discussion threads on the issue that Jokowi’s attitude as president is different from achievement on the pitch.
In his debate with Ade, Delpedro was rather calm and courageous. He thought Ade should have made a presentation written against the words ‘Jokowi: the king of lip service’. According to him, a speaker should provide a scientific rebuttal, not by sharing the status on Twitter.
“Actually here it is a bit strange, Mr. Ade Armando is a doctor and communications lecturer, but according to his communication it is not true,” Delpedro said in a statement broadcast live on YouTube Hersubeno Point, last month (6/28/2021).
Now, Delpedro’s name is once again associated with the End Game demo to be held today, Saturday (24/7/2021), in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.
News of this demo began with a call-to-action poster. In this poster, online motorcycle taxi drivers and the community are expected to go to the field to reject the implementation of PPKM. The masses plan to lead a long march from Glodok to the State Palace.
We do not know who led the action. However, as cited by Tempo, the poster includes the logos of several online motorcycle taxi operators as well as student alliances and trade unions as participants in the action.
Meanwhile, Delpedro Marhaen who is a figure in the Student Political Bloc who has been accused of being the provocateur of the national action Jokowi End Game. However, he vehemently denied.
“I have nothing to do with the poster for Jokowi End Game and I don’t know who the initiator is. But, for July 24, 2021, if you are asking if there will be action or not? Yes there will be. It is inevitable that this will happen because we know people are angry with the current situation, “said Delpedro.
From the Instagram of the Student Political Bloc, we know that a citizen convoy will be held today. The convoy is open to the public. From Bisnis’s watch, there were two open invitations in two locations, namely Jakarta and Cirebon.
“The anger of the residents has finally erupted, various cities will hold protests for days. Various headlines of the protests of the residents on the crisis situation animate the season of resistance of the residents which will begin from July 24, 2021”, wrote the posted on Instagram.
In Jakarta, the convoy is expected to depart from Trisakti University, Grogol and start at 1:00 p.m. WIB. This invitation asked participants to wear red and white flags, a maximum of 2 people in a motorcycle, cover vehicle license plates, obey provocations, not be provoked, and open the door. way for ambulances, health workers and other emergency vehicles.
“We welcome and at the same time start the flow of this movement of citizen anger by driving a convoy of motor vehicles while carrying white flags around the city of Jakarta and at the same time inviting all residents to express their voices in the streets about this situation, ”continued the Student Political Bloc in its poster.
The invitations to the Cirebon convoy are also open to the public. The requirements are the same as for the convoys in Jakarta, but this time the Student Political Block asked those who did not participate to fly the flag at home or at work. The convoy will leave from Campus 1 UGJ.
The Student Political Block claims that this action is not a demonstration.
“It is a big mistake on the part of the police, intelligence services or anyone else to think that tomorrow’s July 24 action is a protest,” they wrote.
“It should be noted that the goal of tomorrow’s action, July 24, will be remembered as a channel of anger and a flame that can burn people’s consciousness. The initial goal of tomorrow’s action is to encourage them to dare to channel their anger against the government. , and regroup in barricades. The real resistance barricades have been built for a long time, ”the organization said.
Political organization
There is no full description of this student political organization on its website, blokpolitikpelajar.org. Indeed, this site does not display the organizational management structure. Likewise with the name of Delpedro whose status within the organization is not clear. Even when he appears in public, no postal title follows his name.
This site also only has a few photos of the action and an outing with the headline “Don’t be shy, it’s time to fire Jokowi and his team!”
“Jokowi is indeed a different authoritarianism from Soekarno or Suharto. Jokowi is an authoritarian who broke new ground: eliminating debate, legalizing crime, reducing central government control mechanisms, reducing competition for decision-making seats, and above all making the situation appear as if the public were aware of it. “that conditions are good and democracy exists,” they wrote in a statement released earlier this month (2/7/2021).
Then, this site also includes registration for anyone wishing to participate in the social action led by the Student Political Bloc (BPP).
“We are working to build a political majority and are trying to achieve concrete results!”
Meanwhile, BPP’s Instagram, which was only active at the start of the year in February, has 8,177 followers. One of the first posts on February 23, 2021, BPP distributed a letter addressed to the Secretary General of ASEAN. It contains the Myanmar Student Alliance’s response to ASEAN’s declaration recognizing the illegal regime of Myanmar’s military and asking it to keep its promise to re-elect.
We know from his Instagram that BPP follows two other accounts, namely @bangsamahasiswa and @madingco. Mading.co is BPP’s media center.
