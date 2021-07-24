End Game Jokowi, Delpedro Marhaen and the Student Policy Office

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Delpedro Marhaen’s name is heard often in the media after having an open debate with Ade Armando.

Previously, University of Indonesia academic Ade Armando criticized the UI Student Executive Council (BEM) for branding President Joko Widodo or Jokowi the lip service king.

On his official Twitter account @BEMUI_Official, attached is a poster of President Joko Widodo with a crown with the caption “Jokowi: the king of lip service”. The poster was then followed by a series of discussion threads on the issue that Jokowi’s attitude as president is different from achievement on the pitch.

In his debate with Ade, Delpedro was rather calm and courageous. He thought Ade should have made a presentation written against the words ‘Jokowi: the king of lip service’. According to him, a speaker should provide a scientific rebuttal, not by sharing the status on Twitter.

“Actually here it is a bit strange, Mr. Ade Armando is a doctor and communications lecturer, but according to his communication it is not true,” Delpedro said in a statement broadcast live on YouTube Hersubeno Point, last month (6/28/2021).

Now, Delpedro’s name is once again associated with the End Game demo to be held today, Saturday (24/7/2021), in front of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta.

News of this demo began with a call-to-action poster. In this poster, online motorcycle taxi drivers and the community are expected to go to the field to reject the implementation of PPKM. The masses plan to lead a long march from Glodok to the State Palace.

We do not know who led the action. However, as cited by Tempo, the poster includes the logos of several online motorcycle taxi operators as well as student alliances and trade unions as participants in the action.

Meanwhile, Delpedro Marhaen who is a figure in the Student Political Bloc who has been accused of being the provocateur of the national action Jokowi End Game. However, he vehemently denied.

“I have nothing to do with the poster for Jokowi End Game and I don’t know who the initiator is. But, for July 24, 2021, if you are asking if there will be action or not? Yes there will be. It is inevitable that this will happen because we know people are angry with the current situation, “said Delpedro.

From the Instagram of the Student Political Bloc, we know that a citizen convoy will be held today. The convoy is open to the public. From Bisnis’s watch, there were two open invitations in two locations, namely Jakarta and Cirebon.

“The anger of the residents has finally erupted, various cities will hold protests for days. Various headlines of the protests of the residents on the crisis situation animate the season of resistance of the residents which will begin from July 24, 2021”, wrote the posted on Instagram.