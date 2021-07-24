Biden ties Youngkin to Trump over McAuliffe campaign shutdown





Bidens’ broader remarks focused on his administration’s work to end the pandemic and turn the economy around, spending trillions of dollars on infrastructure and social programs like the child tax credit, reduce drug prices and raise taxes for the rich to pay for it.

But his focus on Trump in the Virginia run off year has offered a glimpse into how he and the main Democrats plan to address the shadow Trump has cast on Republicans. In Virginia, Trump has endorsed Youngkin three times, and Democrats are crossing their fingers that Bidens’ appearance would spur Trump to host an event for the GOP candidate.

As Democrats, we must show that we understand, that we keep our promises and that we keep our promises, he continued. We just have to keep arguing, just as the Republican Party today offers nothing but fears, lies and broken promises.

The rally, in front of a mostly maskless crowd of nearly 3,000 in Arlington, comes just over 100 days before the election in Virginia, which will pit McAuliffe in his bid to return Youngkin, a first-time candidate. and former leader of the Carlyle Group.

Bidens’ speech opened with a focus on the pandemic and the increase in coronavirus cases across the country. What we have now is an unvaccinated pandemic, he said, claiming that many of our conservative friends have seen the Lord adopt vaccinations. He cited Alabama GOP Governor Kay Iveys’ frustration with “unvaccinated people” in his state.

The election for governor in the Commonwealth has almost always worked against the ruling party. In the past 40 years, only one candidate has won the governorship while his party controlled the White House: McAuliffe, who won a narrow victory in 2013.

“This off year election the country is watching,” Biden said.

Biden and his aides are eager to use the race to show that the president will be determined to build the party, in the hopes of avoiding ballot erasures. The rally came on the heels of the Democratic National Committee’s announcement that it would spend at least $ 5 million in Virginia ahead of the election, which the party called the biggest investment in the Commonwealth in history.

Public polls in the race have been sparse, but they should be closer to Bidens ’10-point victory over Trump and incumbent Gov. Ralph Northams’ victory in 2017 with McAuliffe as a slight favorite.

Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliffe speaks at Election Night event after winning the Democratic Primary on June 8, 2021 in McLean, VA | Drew Angerer / Getty Images

And publicly, McAuliffe and his team have kept this race neck and neck. I need your help, he told the crowd. I need you to work day and night. Sleep is well overrated.

McAuliffe and other Virginia Democrats have also sought to link Youngkin to Trump.

Why are Glenn Youngkin and Donald Trump so close? McAuliffe said at the rally.

McAuliffes’ post also focused heavily on the economy during his tenure in Richmond. He too praised the coronavirus recovery program. The US bailout has breathed new life into our economy, McAuliffe said.

The rally also comes a day after McAuliffe released his first television commercial for the general election. AdImpact, an ad tracking company, has tracked at least $ 525,000 in McAuliffe’s TV ad spend that started Thursday and will continue next Wednesday. In the ad, McAuliffe calls Youngkin a Donald Trump loyalist.

Youngkin, meanwhile, has aired almost continuously since the Democratic primary in early June and undisputed until this week.

