Other big names join call to action: bosses urge Boris Johnson to end pingemia

Boots and Marks & Spencer yesterday joined the Mail’s rallying cry for Boris Johnson to end the “pingdemia” madness crippling the economy.

They were among dozens of other business leaders and entrepreneurs backing our open letter to the Prime Minister, which demands an end to the self-isolation rules for all double-bitten people.

This means that nearly 50 big bosses representing and employing millions of workers in hospitality, retail, food supply, manufacturing and transportation have now joined the campaign.

New signatories to the Mail’s letter include M&S boss Steve Rowe (pictured), Boots boss Sebastian James, Caffe Nero’s Gerry Ford, former Sainsbury’s boss Justin King and the company’s board of directors transport Eddie Stobart Logistics

The letter said “people who have been doubly vaccinated should be able to avoid having to self-isolate in order to be able to continue working,” adding that they should “instead undergo regular tests.” Pictured is Sebastian James, Managing Director of Boots

Additionally, more than 20 small business owners across the country added their names after contacting the Mail.

Ministers announced measures Thursday evening that will exempt some workers in 16 key sectors from self-isolation if questioned by the NHS Covid app.

But the current rules still threaten to ruin the domestic vacation plans of millions of people yesterday as hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions are forced to close due to staff questioned by the app.

Hundreds of train services are also at risk of being cut as the absence rate of train staff skyrockets. In recent days, there have been gaps in supermarket shelves as the existing shortage of delivery drivers has been exacerbated.

Auto factories and other manufacturers are cutting production and shifts. Postal services and garbage collection are also lacking in many areas, and concerns have also been expressed over gasoline supplies. Estimates suggest 2.1 million people could be forced into up to ten days of self-isolation by next week after being contacted or contacted by NHS Test and Trace. The vast majority have already been doubly stung against the virus.

Mr King said: ‘Thousands of people who could be working are isolating themselves and the whole purpose of managing Covid is in jeopardy.

“We have a positive option, for those who have been at least doubly vaccinated, of daily testing when questioned.

“This will restore confidence in the app and improve our overall security. We should do it now.

There are growing concerns that the app is losing public support, with an estimate suggesting that usage is declining by 15% per week.

Patrick Dardis, of the Young pub chain, said: “The fact that 97% of our staff who are nutty and forced to self-isolate are not infected, suggests that it is a hammer to crack a nut and to no avail. .

“The hundreds of thousands of law-abiding citizens who took down the app confirm this.”