Renowned journalist Arif Nizami dies





LAHORE: Veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of Pakistan Today, Arif Nizami died here Wednesday after being hospitalized for two weeks, family sources confirmed. He had suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Lahore.

Arif Nizami was the son of Hameed Niazi, the founder of Nawa-i-Waqt. He had served as Acting Minister of Information and Postal Services during the Cabinet of former Acting Prime Minister Mir Hazar Khan Khosos in 2013. He was also elected Chairman of the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE). Arif Nizami also remained editor-in-chief of The Nation, a sister daily newspaper of Nawa-i-Waqt. He later started his own newspaper Pakistan Today.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep sadness and sorrow over the death of Arif Nizami and prayed for the soul of the deceased.

The Prime Minister posted on his Twitter account, saddened to learn of the death of veteran journalist, editor and political commentator Arif Nizami. My condolences and prayers go out to his family.

The president said Nizamis’ late contributions to journalism will be remembered. Pakistan Air Force Chief of Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, expressed his sincere condolences on the sad death of senior journalist Arif Nizami. May Allah bless the soul of the deceased and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this irreparable loss, Ameen, the Air Chief said in a message of condolences.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has expressed his deep sorrow and sadness at the death of veteran and renowned journalist Arif Nizami. In his message, the Minister of Foreign Affairs prayed for the high ranks of the deceased soul and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved family. Qureshi said the late Nizami was a renowned journalist, thinker, and sympathetic person. His contributions in the field of journalism will be remembered for a long time, he added.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the death of prominent journalist Arif Nizami was a huge loss and that his services in the field of journalism will be remembered.

He said this when speaking to the media after visiting the residence of the late Arif Nizami where he offered his condolences to the bereaved family. He also offered Fateha for the soul of the deceased. He said that the beacon lit by Arif Nizami in the field of journalism will continue to shine and that it will be a great source of inspiration for future journalists.

The Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, also expressed his deep sorrow and sorrow over the passing of Arif Nizami. In his message of condolence, he said, with the death of Arif Nizami, a major chapter in Pakistani journalism came to an end.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) has expressed its deep sadness at the sad passing of its former president and veteran editor. In a statement, Sarmad Ali, chairman and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, secretary general of AFNS, said that the late Arif Nizami, editor-in-chief of the Daily Pakistan Today and chairman of CPNE, was a senior editor and editor who has always defended the freedom of the press and fought against all. forms of restrictions on freedom of expression.

APNS leaders have said that Arif Nizami’s services will forever be etched in the annals of the national press and that it will not be easy to fill the void created by his demise. APNS officials expressed their condolences and prayed that Allah rests the soul of the deceased in eternal peace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/867773-renowned-journalist-arif-nizami-passes-away The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos