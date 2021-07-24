Greece welcomes UN Security Council condemnation of Erdogan’s “unilateral acts”





Greece welcomed the statement by the French presidency of the UN Security Council condemning the statements by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot community leader Ersin Tatar on the opening of the Varosha closed area in Famagusta, diplomatic sources said on Friday. Speaking on behalf of the Security Council as president in July, France’s permanent representative re-confirmed Varosha Status Decisions 550 and 789 which explicitly condemn these statements, the sources said. The council calls for the cancellation of all actions carried out since October 2020 and stresses that all unilateral actions against its resolutions must be avoided because they cause an escalation of tension. He reaffirms that the resolution of the Cyprus question must be found on the basis of a bi-communal and bi-zonal federation, as its resolutions have underlined. UNESCO Declaration on Hagia Sophia Greek diplomatic sources on Friday welcomed a statement by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee expressing regret over Turkey’s decision to turn the world monuments of Hagia Sophia and Chora Monastery into mosques. The committee, meeting for the 44th online session from China, also regretted that the Turkish government ignored repeated calls from UNESCO to adhere to the organization’s guidelines on World Heritage monuments. He also expressed his concern about the repercussions of these decisions on the whole of the monuments, and called on Turkey to reveal its intentions and to dialogue before any other radical change. UNESCO has also requested Turkey to submit a report on the maintenance of the two monuments by February 1, 2022 for discussion at the next meeting of the World Heritage Committee.

