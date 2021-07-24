



Over the course of his career spanning more than a decade and a half, Pakistani hitter legend Zaheer Abbas has achieved many illustrious feats. He has troubled bowlers around the world and scored points not only at home but also in away games. From becoming the first Pakistani batsman to score 4,000 and 5,000 points to the first Asian to score 100 centuries of first class, Abbas had added many feathers to his cap.

As the Pakistani batting legend celebrates his 74th birthday today, July 24, we look back on his illustrious career and list some of his most memorable innings.

274 v England, 1971

After more than a year and a half of making his test debut in 1969, Abbas announced his arrival in style with a brilliant double century against England in their own backyard.

In his second test match, Abbas played a memorable 274-point set against England. Beating at number 3, he led the Pakistani innings at a gigantic total of 608/7 before the declaration. In response, England faced a follow-up, and the game ended in a draw.

215 vs. India, 1982

Abbas had a dream run in the 1982 series against the Indian in Pakistan. The charismatic hitter has scored five consecutive centuries in a series where tests and ODIs were played alternately.

Abbas started his batting campaign with a double century against the Indian team in the first test in Lahore. He scored 215 batting points in the opening innings and helped Pakistan reach a total of 485.

118 against India, 1982

Fresh out of his double century against the Indian team in Lahore, Abbas scored another ton in the second ODI. He teamed up with Mohsin Khan to assemble a partnership of 205 races for the third wicket.

While Abbas was beaten by Kapil Dev as he beat at 118, Khan did not stay at 117 at the end of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan finished at 263/2 and won the game by 37 points.

108 v Australia, 1981

Beating first in the 6th match of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup in Sydney, Australia only managed to put in 222/6 at the end of their 50 allocated overs. The goal seemed easy, but Pakistan needed a good start to keep up the momentum. However, Mohsin Khan was left by Jeff Thomson with Pakistan still at 15.

From there, Abbas came in to stabilize the innings and forged important partnerships with other batsmen. He scored a century and collected 108 out of 110 balls before going out. Pakistan won the match with 40 balls remaining.

103 races against New Zealand, 1983

First beating in a match against New Zealand in Nottingham in the 1983 World Cup, the Pakistan team were looking to score a big total on the table, but it was not easy in the face of the bowling attack from the ‘opposition.

However, Abbas’s spectacular innings of 103 not withdrawn and his partnership with Imran Khan (79) helped the team reach a total of 261 points. Defending the total, Pakistan managed to knock out the New Zealand side by 250 points and won the game 11 points

