Ireland’s position in the NI protocol row is awkward and difficult

Before Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, his former editor Max Hastings took stock: he would not recognize the truth if confronted with it during an identity parade. . . His cowardice [is] reflected in a willingness to tell any audience what they think is most likely to please, regardless of the inevitability of their contradiction an hour later. . . His tenure as prime minister will almost certainly reveal a disregard for rules, precedents, order and stability.

Hastings is not only an excellent historian, but a diviner.

Nowhere have Johnson’s flaws been more evident than on the Northern Ireland protocol. Although their officials and independent trade experts told them otherwise, he and Brandon Lewis brazenly denied that it would require checks in the Irish Sea. Lewis recently admitted that what he claimed in January had not aged well. Johnson encouraged unrealistic Unionist expectations that essential protocols can be abolished. Important elements have not yet been implemented.

Theresa May and her team, as well as Parliament, are blamed for Johnson’s weak negotiating position in 2019. There may be an element of truth to that, but he signed a deal he told the audience was fantastic and ready to go. Now he says it can’t work. Its new proposals are based on previously rejected concepts which have no chance of being accepted today, for which full mutual trust would be a precondition, and which would set aside judicial and administrative guarantees. There is a clear threat to suspend the protocol if he doesn’t get what he wants.

British governments’ confidence in good faith, never high, is now minimal across the EU, and on all sides in Northern Ireland.

Brexit itself is of course original sin. This was to have unpleasant consequences for Northern Ireland. The foolishness of DUPs in supporting Brexit, the rejection of Mays’ efforts to find a softer UK-wide solution, and the gullibility of trusting Johnson are not easy to sympathize with.

Disgruntled trade unionists

However, we should take a step back and take a deep breath. The union’s misfortune is real and understandable in its own terms. All trade unionists in the Assembly, including the former Remainers, strongly oppose the protocol. It is palpably disrupting trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, as made clear again this week by the six supermarket chains that dominate food retailing in Northern Ireland. There are other high-profile impacts, from pets to pharmaceuticals. Polls indicate that while a clear majority of northern companies pragmatically accept that the protocol is here to stay, they would strongly like to see changes in its application. Its real potential to encourage investment would not be compromised by such changes.

The significant increase in the Republic’s exports to the North is rational and welcome from an island-wide perspective, but fits the narrative that the protocol aims to achieve an economically united Ireland as a prelude to a political protocol. .

The recent court ruling that the protocol, albeit legally, overturns the Act of Unions provision that trade between parts of the UK should be on a level playing field has been a major psychological blow. The absence of any Northern Ireland contribution in future EU laws that would bind it violates a basic democratic principle.

So there are real problems. Not all of them can be solved, but they can be mitigated.

The search for solutions must be based on the recognition of certain fundamentals. The security of the single market and of Ireland’s place within it is not negotiable.

The protection of the Belfast Agreement in all its aspects is not served by new divisions within Northern Ireland, or by tensions between trade unionists and the Irish government and between Dublin and London.

It is unrealistic to expect the EU to open the renegotiation protocol. But recognizing that the EU has already shown flexibility, it is questionable whether it can be made less expensive to operate. Should the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland be regulated in the same way as trade between a third country and the EU? Critically, the political and constitutional contexts are very different. The same is true of the trade structure, which largely consists of shipping fairly small mixed loads from UK distribution centers, resulting in a large number of checks. And given the size and geography of Northern Ireland, a significant flight of goods to the Single Market is certainly not an unmanageable threat. A more risk-based approach could reduce the regulatory burden. Some legal changes to the current rules might be necessary, but this cannot be an insurmountable obstacle.

Middle ground

Involving Northern Ireland in the preparation of relevant EU legislation would help close a democratic deficit. The consultative provisions that apply to Norway and other members of the European Economic Area could offer a model.

On the other hand, the British government must be open to a veterinary agreement which could, suddenly, greatly reduce the scale of the current problems. General claims that sovereignty prevents this are unreasonably ideological. There must be a balance between being permanently locked into EU standards and a system of equivalence of trust. Even a temporary arrangement would save time.

Ireland’s position is difficult and delicate. Joining the single market is a pillar of our economy, while promoting stability in Northern Ireland is a key national interest. The collapse of the protocol would put on the table possible brakes and controls between the North and the South. It is therefore imperative to find a modus vivendi.

We cannot be expected to sell the UK case to EU partners who have supported us so loyally. As it stands, it is not remotely salable either. But we know and care about Northern Ireland and can legitimately interpret the concerns and perceptions of all parties, supporting serious and creative engagement. Michel Martin and Simon Coveney judiciously adopt this measured approach.

It may be naive to think that Johnson is in the market for doable solutions. Perhaps he calculates that the EU will not dare to apply sanctions, or that provoking it to do so will serve its political interests. Perhaps he thinks that the United States will ultimately not follow through on its warnings. But he is the UK’s elected leader and the only Prime Minister available to deal with. For now, the EU is losing nothing by maintaining its strategic patience and giving it another chance to confuse its legion of skeptics.

Rory Montgomery is a former Irish Permanent Representative to the EU and Second Secretary General of the Department of Taoiseach and the Department of Foreign Affairs. He is Honorary Professor at the Mitchell Institute, Queens University Belfast