PTI and governors’ objections to appointment of new Karachi administrator have no merit: CM Murad Ali Shah





Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said objections raised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Governor Imran Ismail against the likely appointment of lawyer Murtaza Wahab as the new administrator of Karachi n ‘had no value.

He made the remark while addressing the media on Wednesday, the first day of Eidul Azha. Responding to a question, he said objections made no difference as they (the PTI and the Governor) had no role in this matter. He said the law provided that it was up to the Sindh government to appoint the city administrator.

Likewise, I have no right to oppose the appointment of any particular person as Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The CM said he belonged to the Pakistan People’s Party which believed in the idea that everyone should exercise authority as defined in the law and the constitution. And I think the same level of maturity would also come in the case of other political parties to raise objections or otherwise in accordance with their own legal and constitutional rights, he said.

To a question, he said they would be happy for Prime Minister Imran Khan to come to Sindh to hold public meetings in partnership with anti-PPP political forces in the province, as opposition parties have the political right. to carry out such activities.

But, hoped the CM, the inhabitants of the province, after all these political activities, would end up voting in favor of the PPP in the polls. The CM said they would always be welcome whenever the PM decides to visit the province, as such visits are a good sign.

To another question, he hoped that the people of Azad Kashmir in the next elections of their legislative assembly would vote after having analyzed which of the political forces was sincere with the cause of Kashmir. He said the people of Azad Kashmir would vote in favor of the PPP this time.

Responding to a question regarding the FATF, the CM advised the Federal Government to take all decisions in this regard while safeguarding Pakistan’s interests. And in Pakistan’s interest is that there should be no terrorist and criminal incidents in the country because under no circumstances are such illegal activities receiving any support. We will be able to get out of this gray list if we do all these things and at the same time the honor and prestige of Pakistan would also be restored, he added.

On Thursday, the CM met with PPP President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Maison Bilawal after the latter returned to Karachi after concluding his visit to the United States. The CM informed the PPP chairman of the development projects implemented by the government of Sindh in the province.

He also briefed Bilawal on the obstacles created by the federal government for PTI in his government’s efforts to carry out development work in the province.

The PPP President asked the CM to continue implementing the provincial government friendly PPP program. He said that anti-democratic forces have always tried to hinder or destroy the pro-people initiatives of the PPP government. Bilawal expressed his optimism that the people would emerge victorious from the next general election and that the PPP would form the next governments of the Center and of the four provinces.

