Jailed Kurdish leader Demirta receives 2021 Human Rights Award from German city





A city in Germany has announced that it will award its 2021 Human Rights Prize to Selahattin Demirta, an opposition Kurdish politician who has been behind bars for political reasons in Turkey since November 2016, Turkish minute reported. Weimar city council said in a statement on Thursday that it had accepted a proposal from the selection committee to award the prize to the 48-year-old politician who they say is committed to a peaceful solution to the Kurdish issue. , freedom of belief and equal rights for people in Turkey. Demirta, who was the co-chair of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) when he was arrested in November 2016, has been behind bars since then despite a decision by the European Court of Human Rights in November 2018 which ruled that Demirta’s pre-trial detention was a political act and ordered her release. He was a vocal critic of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, before being jailed. He ran in the 2014 and 2018 presidential elections as Erdoan’s rival. Demirta campaigned from prison for the 2018 elections. In the statement, Demirta, who is the former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), was described as one of the most prominent opposition politicians in recent Turkish history. . The press release indicates that Demirta defends a peaceful solution to the Kurdish question, democratization, the freedom of belief of Christian, Alevis and Yazidi faith groups and the equal rights of the Kurdish, Assyrian, Armenian and Greek peoples in Turkey in terms of language. , politics and culture. The prize, which comprises 5,000 euros, will be presented at a ceremony in Weimar on December 10. It is not yet clear who will accept the award on behalf of the imprisoned politician. Meanwhile, the Gttingen-based Society for Threatened Peoples (STP-GfbV), an international NGO and human rights organization aimed at raising awareness and protecting minority peoples around the world threatened by oppressive governments, s is congratulated on the decision of the Weimar City Council to award its Human Rights Prize to Demirta. This award is a clear sign for the German Federal Government to rethink its current policy in Turkey due to the human rights violations in Turkey itself and also due to the human rights violations for which Turkey is responsible. in countries like Syria and Libya, Dr. Kamal Sido said Thursday in Gttingen. The federal government should take a firmer tone against the [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoan and demands the immediate release of Demirta because all Turks deserve a life of freedom and democracy, he added. The Weimar Human Rights Award has been awarded since 1995 to individuals, groups or organizations particularly committed to the protection and strengthening of fundamental rights. Another Kurdish politician in Turkey, HDP MP Meral Dan Bekta, also received the award in 1998. Demirta has been behind bars for five years for terrorism despite a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) which found Turkey guilty of violating its rights. Take a second to support SCF on Patreon! Related

