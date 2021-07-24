Guangdong dissident poet commits suicide amid continuous police surveillance – Radio Free Asia





An outspoken poet and news commentator from southern China’s Guangdong province has died after ingesting pesticides, RFA has learned. Li Huizhi, 62, died on July 23 in a hospital in Huizhou City, Guangdong, after being rushed there and placed on a ventilator in an attempt to save him. His friend Li Xuewen told RFA that the poet posted a suicide note online before taking his own life. “After posting his suicide note online, he turned off his phone,” Li Xuewen said. “He took the pesticide and was taken to the hospital after that.” The memo suggested that Li found the heightened surveillance under the tenure of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) General Secretary Xi Jinping unbearable. There has been less and less room for free public expression since Xi Jinping took power, according to the letter. Li himself was named as a goal of maintaining stability “at the ministry level” during the 2019 National People’s Congress (NPC) meetings in Beijing. His phone had been monitored and he had to report to state security police if he wanted to take a trip out of town, according to the letter. Li also suffered a stroke in March 2021, after which his mobility was greatly affected, he added. “He was forced to use a wheelchair after the stroke and suffered from paralysis in his right arm,” Li Xuewen told RFA. “It really did a lot of damage… he couldn’t write correctly.” “But he learned to type with his left hand quite quickly and continued to write articles.” Repeated requests ignored The letter stated that Li repeatedly asked the authorities to withdraw their surveillance teams, but to no avail. Local state security police responded that the decision was not theirs and would take their request higher in the chain of command. The State Security Police made a few visits to Li’s home before the CCP’s centenary celebrations on July 1, but failed to provide a satisfactory response to his request. “This deterioration of his living conditions made him desperate,” Li Xuewen said. “The stroke had left him disabled, yet he was still treated as a target for maintaining stability.” “He wrote in his suicide note that he did not have the power to stand up to the CCP, yet he was still treated as a threat to maintaining stability,” he said. “I think he was desperate. Li told RFA in 2017, before the 19th CCP Party Congress, that he was forced to return to his hometown of Huizhou by the state security police, while living and working in Shenzhen. “After I was brought back here, I was interrogated for five hours straight,” Li Huizhi said at the time. “The State Security Police are watching me now, every minute of every day, and they’ve deleted about 900 of my tweets on Twitter. “ “Now my Twitter account is in their hands so I can’t even log in,” he said. “I haven’t been able to write a column for four months now.”

Translated and edited by Luisetta Mudie.

