Return of the prisoners – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE families of 62 Pakistani prisoners who had been jailed in Saudi Arabia had reason to celebrate Eid as their loved ones returned home earlier this week. These 62 returnees were languishing in Saudi prisons and were able to return home thanks to the special intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Media reports said the prime minister on Tuesday organized funds for their return via a special flight. Indeed, it was a laudable step taken by Mr. Khan and must have given hope to thousands of other Pakistani prisoners in Saudi prisons. There are over 11,000 Pakistanis imprisoned in foreign prisons. Most prisoners are held in prisons in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. A number of these prisoners are blue collar workers who are trapped in drug trafficking networks and are sentenced. Often they do not speak the local language and are unable to understand the crimes they are accused of, in addition to being stuck in a foreign criminal justice system without consular representation or legal assistance. For many of these detainees, the possibility of reuniting with their families is a distant dream.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman promised to release 2,107 Pakistani prisoners during his visit to the country in February 2019. This commitment was followed by the release of nearly 580 Pakistani prisoners by Saudi authorities under royal pardon in October 2019 Earlier this year in May, Islamabad and Riyadh signed a prisoner transfer agreement for the repatriation of more than 2,000 Pakistanis to Saudi prisons. It is hoped that the Prime Minister will continue to pursue the issue of the repatriation of the remaining prisoners who languish in Saudi Arabia as well as in other prisons abroad. It should also ensure that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strengthens its consular presence in countries where Pakistanis are believed to be imprisoned, in order to aggressively pursue the prosecution of such prisoners so that at least those who have been unjustly charged or committed offenses. minors can return home. .

Posted in Dawn, July 24, 2021

