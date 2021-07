The oldest Bewdley house Boris Johnson visited is for sale and it’s beautiful

If the river views and historic details tick your property buying boxes, this little Bewdley beauty is worth a look. Riverview Cottage is one of two surviving oak-framed houses in Worcestershire and the carbo-beam dates date from around 1320, when Edward II reigned over England. As a Grade II * listed property you would expect it to have some original features, but this three bedroom home has been modernized for 21 years. st century alive. Read more:The seven bedroom house in Bewdley is a bargain at 150K – but there’s a catch The owners of the four-story chalet, who have lived there for ten years, say it was plastered with concrete about 50 years ago, which means the pretty exterior beams have been covered, and all Interior beams were painted black in the 1970s, too. We love this great old lady and have spent a year doing our best to make her look her best, within the confines of her sophomore all-star list, they write in agent details. It is time to move to new pastures, and she is currently for sale. Riverview Cottage is a very special place and will be an amazing family home for generations to come. They said that although the cottage was hit when the River Severn broke its banks last year, they installed an extraordinarily effective flood gate, which was developed by the Environment Agency with the advice from English Heritage. In fact, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the house last year and then approved a new permanent flood defense just outside the house. The cottage has a foyer with storage cupboard which leads to the long living / dining room with inglenook fireplace and a stable door leading to the basement cupboard, as well as stairs to the cellar. At the rear of the house is a small kitchen with a door to the garden.



On the first floor are two bedrooms, one with en-suite WC and a family bathroom. The larger bedroom is on the second floor, but whichever room you sleep in, you’ll have a view of the River Severn. Outside there are pretty walled gardens on different levels, with gravel seating, trees and an interesting stone bench. Riverview Cottage is a short walk to the town center, which is across the river. For more details, visit here. Dear Lloyd to Stanley Baldwin – the map reveals the most famous person linked to your town in Worcestershire 7 amazing days in Kidderminster, Stourport and Bewdley Get the latest news delivered to your inbox every day with the WorcestershireLive newsletter

