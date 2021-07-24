Only PPP to win if AJK polls run fairly: Bilawal – Pakistan





MUZAFFARABAD: Viewing July 25 as a test for the Kashmiris, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Friday his party was doomed to achieve a landslide victory if the elections were held freely , fair and transparent.

Closing his party’s campaign to return from the United States by addressing two large rallies in Bagh and Muzaffarabad, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would forget about the Kashmiris after organizing rallies during the election campaign. but his party would always stay on their side because the relations between the two [PPP and the Kashmiris] goes back three generations.

We have a relationship of sacrifice with the Kashmiris, no voice, he said at a rally in Bagh, adding that the PPP has always raised its voice and will continue to make it heard for the rights of the Kashmiris.

In Muzaffarabad, he said residents of the state capital rocked both Delhi and Islamabad by showing up in large numbers at the PPP rally.

Closure of the PPP campaign before the July 25 elections

All eyes are on Muzaffarabad today. On the one hand, a puppet (a reference to Prime Minister Imran Khan) is shocked and on the other, Modi fears that a jiyala (PPP loyalist) will become the prime minister of Azad Kashmir, he said. he declares.

Look at the sea of ​​people and the enthusiasm of women PPP and PSF and think back to the authenticity of your analysis that PPP is over, he said, while calling out to political analysts sitting in Islamabad.

He said that the people of Muzaffarabad once made history by supporting Quaid-i-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, then they made history by supporting Benazir Bhutto, and today he came to them to ask for their support and their votes.

Only one party, the PPP, which has defeated the dictators, is able to hold off the alleged incompetent, ineffective and illegitimate change of Azad Kashmir, he said of the PTI. He argued that the thinking and philosophy of the PPP in the case of Kashmir emphasizes the referendum and that has not changed.

The motto of the next ballot is that Kashmiris will decide the fate of Kashmir, he said. He reiterated that only the Kashmiris will have the right to decide on the future status of their homeland.

PPP will not submit to the dictates of Islamabad and Delhi in the case of Kashmir. Only the people of Kashmir will decide the fate of Kashmir.

He said that the economic policies of PPPs were people-friendly unlike those of PML-N and PTI. He said PPP not only started the Benazir income support program for the poor and needy, it also increased the salaries and pensions of civil servants and military personnel from 120 to 170 percent, as he estimates. that the state must take care of the weak.

When the PPP forms the government by [Azad] Kashmir, this will create more jobs besides raising wages and pensions in the first place, he said.

Scolding federal ministers, Mr Bhutto-Zardari alleged that they wanted to buy votes in Kashmir by handing out money regardless of the fact that the Kashmiris were a courageous, principled nation and would not succumb to it. ‘money or bribes.

Likewise, he said, the use of foul language by federal ministers was also hated by Kashmiris for not conforming to their political traditions.

Posted in Dawn, July 24, 2021

