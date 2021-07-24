Ted Cruz blocks top State Department candidates





As President Joe Biden seeks to revitalize U.S. foreign policy with diplomacy at its center, a man stands in his way. It’s not Xi Jinping or Vladimir Putin, it’s Senator Ted Cruz. Cruz, who sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been blocking candidates from the Bidens State Department for months and jeopardizing his national security. More than six months after Bidens began his presidency, only six of his State Department candidates have been confirmed by the Senate. More than 60 candidates have remained in limbo for months thanks to Cruz who effectively blocked a Senate vote on their confirmation. Cruz can’t hold them back forever, but in order to overcome his hurdle, Democrats will have to take tedious steps to overcome one obstruction for every nomination. The problem that worries Cruz is the Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. The project is controversial, with critics claiming it will give Moscow more leverage over Europe, and the Russians have used energy as a form of coercion in the old days. In addition, the pipeline bypasses Ukraine, which means that they will not pay the transit fees. The Biden administration decided to lift the sanctions against the company and the CEO of Nord Stream 2 because part of an agreement with Germany. U.S. officials concluded that sanctions were unlikely to stop the pipeline, which is nearing completion, and felt it was more important to improve relations with Germany. It should be noted that the Trump administration has also decided to drop sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Cruz blocks the choices of the Bidens State Department until the administration reconsiders its position and sanctions Nord Stream 2. While Cruz insists that he is only motivated by concerns about Russia, d others think he is only growing up to promote his own political ambitions. Maybe these are your presidential aspirations, Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a grueling exchange with Cruz. “You have selected all the candidates. Each nominee! I have never seen this. Menendez also accused Cruz of blackening the long history of bipartisanship of foreign relations committees. Indeed, Cruz’s actions may have the long-term effect of eroding a bipartisan tradition in Congress when it comes to foreign policy. Typically, appointments to positions related to national security and foreign affairs have been treated as something that should be above partisan politics. However, Cruz’s unprecedented obstruction could undermine the spirit of bipartisanship that surrounds the process. It is not only the Democrats who are unhappy with Cruz. Even his Republican colleagues are would have been frustrated with his antics, which they consider unnecessary. If this were true, it would certainly not be the first time that Cruz irritated members of his own party. Cruzs’ obstruction comes at a time when the United States can hardly afford not to fill key diplomatic positions. At present, the Biden administration is facing instability in Haiti, a repression on the protests in Cuba, an increasingly aggressive policy China, and fast Taliban advances in Afghanistan. All of the State Department offices that manage these areas have only interim leaders while the candidates are confirmed. Cruz generally opposed Bidens’ candidates, vote no on the 18th choices of the president’s cabinet. This ties him to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) for the second-highest number of votes against the Bidens candidates, just behind Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who voted against 19 of them. Photo: Samuel Corum / Getty Images

