Sean Hannity’s Diss vs. Biden backfires on Trump: VIDEO





Is it just us, or does it seem like lately the Conservatives are becoming masters of the self? Fox News host Sean Hannity is the latest Republican to create this type of factory with a public face, when he attempted for insulting Democratic President Joe Biden during a segment of his show Wednesday, seen below. Thinking he was mocking Biden’s foreign policy, Hannity inadvertently ended up taking a huge blow to his close personal friend, former Republican President Donald Trump.

The comments came as Hannity was interviewing fellow Republicans and Trump sycophants, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about the political and humanitarian crisis in Cuba. Attempting to attribute the crisis to Biden, of all people, Hannity asked: “What is the Biden Doctrine? Fuck the asses of all the lone dictators in the world?” Um no, Sean, but you might remember that was the sum total of Trump’s foreign policy during his tenure as president. After all, it was Trump who “fell in love” with one of the world’s most brutal dictators, North Korean Kim Jong Un, and seemed utterly indifferent when US citizens were beaten up by bodyguards. of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. He also offered vocal support to Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro, whose catastrophic leadership is said to be inspired by Trump. And it’s not just the victorious autocrats that Trump seemed to have an affinity for. He also familiarized himself with future dictators, inviting French fascist politician Marine Le Pen to the Trump Tower at the start of her presidency in 2017, and then endorsing her failed bid for the French presidential election later that year. And, of course, that’s all before even entering Trump’s extremely brotherly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In short, Hannity’s accusation against Biden was, even with the most generous analyzes, absurd. And on Twitter, even Republicans couldn’t believe their ears. Florida Republican commentator Ana Navarro didn’t mince words in a fiery tweet



















Even her fellow Republican Ana Navarro could not accept this nonsense. In a fiery Tweeter, she exclaimed: “Oh god damn it. Isn’t there anything these people won’t exploit?” Yes, that sums it up well!

