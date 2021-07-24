Government welcomes UK decision against corrupt elements, demands action against Nawaz





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani federal government of Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday hailed Britain’s decision against corrupt elements, who had stolen wealth from their poor countries and hid it in the UK, and demanded action against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Minister of State for Information and Dissemination Farrukh Habib hailed Britain’s sanctions against the world’s most corrupt individuals under Britain’s global anti-corruption sanctions regime and called for a similar action against Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, he said Pakistani Muslim League leader Nawaz (PMLN) had been sentenced to prison by Pakistani courts for corruption, but as a fugitive he fled to London to escape worth it.

The minister said Nawaz Sharifs’ act of building luxury apartments in Avenfield after the Pakistani treasury was looted fell under Britain’s anti-corruption sanctions regime. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan at the United Nations had already drawn the attention of world leaders to money laundering from poor countries to developed countries and had also called for action against such practices. Separately, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the UK has announced action against Nawaz Sharif-like elements in poor countries for stealing money from their country and have it deposited in the UK.

Appreciating Britain’s decision, he said, in the first phase action will be taken against five of these people, adding that these corrupt elements are the root cause of poverty and backwardness in many countries, including Pakistan.

Imran Khan had raised the question in many international forums that these corrupt people were the real cause of poverty in these countries, he tweeted.

Shahbaz Gill said that these corrupt people should face the music. After a scandal like the one in Panama, British authorities were under pressure to take action against these corrupt elements, Gill added.

