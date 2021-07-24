Politics
Modi government angrily rejects study showing COVID-19 has killed millions in India
India’s far-right Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government angrily dismissed a scientific study that shows the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in the country is up to 10 times higher than the current official tally of 419,000 deaths.
In a statement released Thursday, the government led by Narendra Modi angrily dismissed the US-based Center for Global Development study as unfounded and utterly misleading.
In fact, by showing that the death toll in India is exponentially higher than the official figure, the study, published on July 20, only confirms the findings of several previous surveys by epidemiologists, journalists and other researchers.
Based on a comprehensive review of multiple data sets, the study estimates that there were between 1.5 and 3.4 million additional deaths during the first wave of the pandemic between April 2020 and March. 2021. During the even more devastating second wave from April to June that was driven by the Delta variant, first identified in India last October, COVID-19 killed an estimated 1.4 to 2.4 millions. In total, that means in just 15 months, between 3.4 million and 4.7 million Indians died from the virus.
The real deaths, the study concludes, are likely to be in the millions and not in the hundreds of thousands, arguably India’s worst human tragedy since partition and independence.
COVID-19 is a natural pathogen, but the catastrophic death in India is the product of state policy and is a true crime against humanity. At the behest of India’s capitalist elite, national and state governments, including those led by overt opposition parties, have systematically put the protection of investor wealth and corporate profits before saving lives. They have refused to mobilize the necessary resources to fight the virus and have kept non-essential businesses in business for almost all of the past 15 months.
The only lockdown ever imposed by Modi was implemented haphazardly in late March 2020, with less than four hours notice, no plan for systematic mass testing and contact tracing, and no provision for the tens of millions of Indians left without resources overnight. In less than a month, the BJP government began to drastically reduce restrictions on the operation of non-essential production facilities, and by early June said India was in a state of unblocking, even though COVID cases -19 were skyrocketing and the daily rate of infections would be on a continuing sharp rise. upward slope until mid-September.
Likewise, the authorities blithely ignored the emergence of the second wave, from mid-February of this year. Then, in April, as India’s healthcare system crumbled due to an unprecedented tsunami of infections and deaths, Modi took to the airwaves to declare his government’s goal to save India. lock, not the virus.
