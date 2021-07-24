The moment Jokowi calls his team after checking the facts on the pitch





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) often calls their staff directly after visiting somewhere. Who did Jokowi call after the visit? detik.com sums up three moments ago Jokowi called the minister directly about his visit. These include PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Chief General of the National Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. What were they called? see more Jokowi calls the PUPR minister At that time, Jokowi paid a working visit to the Brondong Fish Marketing and Distribution Center (PPDI) located at Brondong Fishing Port, Lamongan, East Java, Thursday (6/5 / 2021). Jokowi then had a dialogue with the fishermen to find out their needs for the government to follow up. The fishermen asked Jokowi to carry out port infrastructure, such as dredging at two places around shallow port waters and breakwaters or breakwaters. break the water. At that time, Jokowi immediately called PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. Basuki said he would follow up on the fishermen’s request in August 2021. Here is the phone conversation between Jokowi and Basuki. Jokowi: Minister, yes break the water in PU or the Ministry of Transport?

Basuki: Break the water can pu, sir.

Jokowi: When can we do it in Lamongan?

Basuki: We … (inconsistent voice)

Jokowi: How many more months can this be done in the field?

Basuki: After Lebaran, we go to the field, sir

Jokowi: After Lebaran in the field, continue work on about when to estimate?

Basuki: Maybe we will tender June, port of July, August, sir

Jokowi: August, yes, in Lamongan.

