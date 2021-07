Xi Jinping visits Tibet, the first time for a Chinese president since 1990: “Sustainable stability and development for the region”

A Chinese president returns in Tibet after more than 30 years. This had not happened since 1990, when the People’s Republic it continued to increase its control over the western region of the country, stifling the autonomist and separatist forces. And just to reaffirm the principle of Tibet as Chinese territory, 70 years after the “peaceful liberation”, that Xi Jinping decided to visit the territory for the first time since his tenure. According to the agency Xinhua, the president arrived in the capital on Thursday Lhasa, while the state network video surveillance reported the inspection to Sichuan-Tibet railway. In the video released today, Xi Jinping, exiting the plane, waving to the crowd he was carrying ethnic costumes and waved chinese flags, between a welcome red carpet and the dancers performing around it. Nothing to do with the prevailing climate among the population, curved by a continuum military reinforcement e ethnic assimilation policies which have attracted repeated international criticism. After a “warm welcome from cadres and masses of all ethnic groups,” Xi went to the bridge over the Nyang River to learn about the ecological and environmental protection of the Yarlung Tsangpo and Nyang rivers, CCTV reported. The current President of the People’s Republic of China had, however, already visited the region twice: the first in 1998 as party leader of the province of Fujian and the second in 2011 as vice president. Rather, the last Chinese president to visit the region was Jiang Floor. The purpose of the visit, besides its symbolic character, was also to verify how the economic and social development plans of the region imposed by Beijing which sees them as an antidote to discontent in Tibet, where many still revere the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader in exile, and lament the influx of Chinese tourists and settlers. China has invested heavily in the region since 2008, making Tibet one of the fastest growing regions in the country, according to local statistics. But in recent decades, the sporadic manifestationsincluding some self-immolations by monks in the heart of Lhassa and large demonstrations against Chinese domination which left many dead. The full implementation of the guidelines of the Communist Party of China is the key to ruling Tibet “into a new era” and to writing “a new chapter of lasting stability and high-quality development for the region,” Xi Jinping said, stressing that “it has been shown that without the CCP there would have been neither the new China nor the new TibetThe policy of the Central Committee “is absolutely correct,” he concluded.

