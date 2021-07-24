PM Modi sees Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony and urges everyone to “Cheer4India”

At the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “caught a glimpse” of six-time world champion Mary Kom and male hockey captain Manpreet Singh who led India’s charge.

PM Narendra Modi wished the “dynamic” Indian contingent the best as the athletes prepare to show off their skills at the ongoing Summer Games.

Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Come on, let us all # Cheer4India! I got some glimpses of the opening ceremony of @ Tokyo2020. We wish our dynamic contingent the best. # Tokyo2020 . “

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi is leading the way in cheering on the athletes.

“Premier @narendramodi Ji Leading Forward To Cheer On Our Indian Olympic Contingent At The Opening Ceremony Of # Tokyo2020 # Cheer4India,” Rijiju tweeted.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the opening ceremony a “moment of pride”.

A moment of pride and immense honor as @MangteC and @ manpreetpawar07lead #TeamIndia as the official flag bearer at the # Tokyo2020 Olympics! “Anurag tweeted.

Mary Kom and Manpreet led the way as India made its way to the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the National Stadium of Japan.

Returning home, Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent marched towards the stadium.

Twenty-five members of the Indian contingent attended the opening ceremony amid COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event on Friday night while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal of the table tennis team did not attend the ceremony.

Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers present at the ceremony as well as six Indian officials.

After much debate over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks sparked the opening ceremony here at the National Stadium of Japan.

With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for the flagship event in isolation and this was the highlight of the opening ceremony as the performers showed how connected they were by their hope and their common passion.

After the fireworks display and lighting show, the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach was welcomed on stage. The IOC had decided that only six officials would be authorized per contingent.

With contributions from the agency

