Politics
Almost 2,000 elderly people a day have been turned away for care over the two years
Nearly 2,000 elderly people a day have been turned away for care in the two years since Boris Johnson pledged to address the crisis when he was elected prime minister.
- UK social services crisis resolution plan not due until autumn at the earliest
- Boris Johnson stood on the steps of Downing Street and claimed he had a plan
- Poll finds more than four in five want Prime Minister to keep his promise to “fix social care
Almost 2,000 requests for life-saving social care have been turned down every day since Boris Johnson first pledged to fix the failing system.
Today is the second birthday for Mr Johnson standing on the steps of Downing Street on his first day as Prime Minister to claim he had already prepared a plan for welfare reform.
But two years later, no plan has been published and it is now only expected in the fall at the earliest.
Urging him to go ahead and publish his proposals, the Age UK charity analyzed official statistics which showed that 1.4 million elderly care requests have been refused since he became Prime Minister.
Almost 2,000 requests for life-saving social care have been denied every day since Boris Johnson first pledged to fix the faulty system [File photo]
This means that every day nearly 2,000 people were told that the state would not pay for the care and support they desperately need. In some of these cases, a pensioner was judged by his local council as not meeting the strict eligibility criteria set for the social protection system and that was the end of it.
In others, the person was found to be ineligible, but their counsel then referred them to other services in the hope that they could help them instead, including their local UK Age.
It had been hoped that Mr Johnson would publish his welfare proposals this week.
But the Cabinet crisis following Health Secretary Sajid Javid’s positive Covid test put an end to that.
Caroline Abrahams, Director of Charity at Age UK, said: “After all the recent media stories suggesting that the government wanted to make an announcement on their welfare proposals before recess, it is very disappointing that we have been disappointed again. .
“The fact that we are all perfectly used to being led down the garden path does not facilitate this latest disappointment, especially when you consider the detrimental impact on the elderly and their loved ones.
“These constant government delays come at a cost, and our new statistics show it is paid for first and foremost by those in need of care, many of whom are turned away when they seek help from their council. Two years after making his historic promise, it is high time the Prime Minister followed through.
Mr Johnson would support a lifetime cap of 50,000 on the amount people contribute to their social care bills.
But the Treasury said it would be expensive, and ministers considered a 1p per pound increase in national insurance for employers and employees to raise $ 10 billion a year.
Parliament rose for its summer recess on Thursday, which means social protection plans are unlikely to be unveiled until fall.
Mr Johnson is supposed to favor a lifetime cap of 50,000 on the amount people contribute to their social care bills [File photo]
Age UK marked the second anniversary of the Prime Minister’s tenure by urging him in a letter to keep his day one pledge to fix social services and deliver it to 10 Downing Street.
The Daily Mail has campaigned relentlessly for better social care for the elderly.
A survey recently conducted by YouGov for 76 charities, including Age UK, which campaign together as the Care and Support Alliance. He revealed that more than four in five people want Mr Johnson to keep his promise to “fix social care, once and for all”.
At the same time, the demand for health care seems high and increasing.
Two-thirds of social service managers say the number of people seeking help due to a breakdown in care, illness or unavailability of care has increased in their area. Many say that some health care providers have closed, ceased operations or returned contracts to local communities.
