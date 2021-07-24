Jokowi announces extension of emergency PPKM until minister apologizes





KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo has finally officially decided to extend the implementation of the Emergency Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM) until July 25, 2021. And to change the term emergency PPKM to PPKM level 3-4. The government will gradually ease restrictions on July 26 if the trend of Covid-19 cases decreases. “If the trend of cases continues to decline, then on July 26, 2021, the government will proceed with a gradual opening,” Jokowi said, as quoted by Antara. Kompas.com, during the delivery of a press release via YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Tuesday (20/7/2021) evening. Jokowi said that so far the government has always monitored and understood the dynamics on the ground and listened to the voices of those affected by the PPKM emergency policy. However, the implementation of the emergency PPKM is an inescapable policy and a decision must be taken even if it is very difficult. Read also : Jokowi: I ask all parties to work hand in hand so that the Covid-19 case falls immediately Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail This is done to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 and reduce the public’s need for treatment in hospitals. “Thus, this does not paralyze hospitals due to the overcapacity of Covid-19 patients, and so that health services for patients with other serious illnesses are not disrupted and their lives are threatened,” said he declared. Labor ministers apologize Elsewhere, a number of Labor Cabinet ministers have apologized for the implementation of the Java and Bali Emergency PPKM. Starting with the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment (Kemenko Marves) as well as the Java-Bali PPKM emergency coordinator Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. By launching Kompas.com, Luhut apologized in a virtual press conference on Saturday (7/17/2021). Read also : List of level 4 PPKM regions eligible for an IDR 1 million wage subsidy “As the coordinator of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM, from the bottom of my heart, I would like to apologize to all the Indonesian people if the management of the Java-Bali PPKM is still not optimal,” he said. he declares. Luhut has pledged that the government will continue to work hard so that transmission of Covid-19 from the Delta variant can be reduced.

