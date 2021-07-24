ByLock was used as a pretext to stop criticism of Erdoan’s government, ex-MP says

A former Turkish lawmaker has claimed that following a coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish government arrested critics on the pretext of alleged use of the ByLock smartphone messaging app, even s ‘they had never had the app on their phone.

According to Turkish minuteHseyin Aygn, a lawyer and former MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in a series of tweets on Thursday that two jailed police officers told him, shortly after the abortive coup, that they had added the names of AKP detractors. to the list of people to be arrested for using ByLock.

Let me tell you about an event that I experienced after July 15, on the occasion of the Bylock decision (Tekin Akgn file number 19699/18) acquitted by the AHM

On July 15, people of all professions were arrested en masse across Turkey with the allegation of “bylock kt on their phones”. – Hseyin Aygn (@ HuseyinAygun62) July 22, 2021

Every morning we received ByLock lists. We organized them and then sent them to the prosecutor’s office and other offices. We then started getting another list of names to add to the ByLock lists and we did. These people did not use ByLock but were wanted [by the govt] be arrested, Aygn said citing police officers.

The former MP added that the officers he spoke to in Sincan prison in Ankara were also arrested shortly after seeing their names on the additional list of those to be added to the list of those to be arrested. for the use of ByLock.

From the start, ByLock was questionable evidence. Thousands of people have been arrested, fired from their jobs and their families torn apart because of the reports of these two police officers. The main objective was to purge those who oppose the government and establish a new regime. Didn’t the July 15 coup also serve this purpose ?, Aygn said.

Turkish authorities say ByLock is a communication tool exclusively used by members of the Glen movement to ensure the confidentiality of their conversations. The application was permanently closed in March 2016, before the movement was declared a terrorist organization by the Turkish government.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption inquiries from December 17-25, 2013, which involved then-Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a coup and a Glenist plot against his government, Erdoan called the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He stepped up the crackdown on the movement following a July 15, 2016 coup attempt which he accused of organizing Glen. Glen and the movement firmly deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.

Following the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup struggle. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as 29,444 members of the armed forces, have been summarily dismissed from their posts for belonging to or suspected relations with terrorist organizations by emergency decree-laws not making the subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary control.

Aygns’ complaints come after a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was made public on Tuesday, which blamed Turkey for the pre-trial detention of Tekin Akgn, a former police officer, in October 2016, due to his alleged use of ByLock. .

Finding that Turkey has violated Article 5 1 (right to liberty and security) of the European Convention on Human Rights as well as Article 5 3 (right to a trial within a reasonable time or to be released pending trial) and Article 5 4 (right to a decision on the legality of detention) in Akgn’s pre-trial detention, the European Court ordered Turkey to pay the former officer 12 000 euros for non-pecuniary damage and an additional 1000 euros for costs and expenses.

The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in October 2018 that the detention, arrest and conviction based on the use of ByLock in Turkey violated Articles 19, 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

