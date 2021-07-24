Politics
ByLock was used as a pretext to stop criticism of Erdoan’s government, ex-MP says
A former Turkish lawmaker has claimed that following a coup attempt in 2016, the Turkish government arrested critics on the pretext of alleged use of the ByLock smartphone messaging app, even s ‘they had never had the app on their phone.
According to Turkish minuteHseyin Aygn, a lawyer and former MP for the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), said in a series of tweets on Thursday that two jailed police officers told him, shortly after the abortive coup, that they had added the names of AKP detractors. to the list of people to be arrested for using ByLock.
Let me tell you about an event that I experienced after July 15, on the occasion of the Bylock decision (Tekin Akgn file number 19699/18) acquitted by the AHM
On July 15, people of all professions were arrested en masse across Turkey with the allegation of “bylock kt on their phones”.
– Hseyin Aygn (@ HuseyinAygun62) July 22, 2021
Every morning we received ByLock lists. We organized them and then sent them to the prosecutor’s office and other offices. We then started getting another list of names to add to the ByLock lists and we did. These people did not use ByLock but were wanted [by the govt] be arrested, Aygn said citing police officers.
The former MP added that the officers he spoke to in Sincan prison in Ankara were also arrested shortly after seeing their names on the additional list of those to be added to the list of those to be arrested. for the use of ByLock.
From the start, ByLock was questionable evidence. Thousands of people have been arrested, fired from their jobs and their families torn apart because of the reports of these two police officers. The main objective was to purge those who oppose the government and establish a new regime. Didn’t the July 15 coup also serve this purpose ?, Aygn said.
Turkish authorities say ByLock is a communication tool exclusively used by members of the Glen movement to ensure the confidentiality of their conversations. The application was permanently closed in March 2016, before the movement was declared a terrorist organization by the Turkish government.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has targeted supporters of the Glen movement, a faith group inspired by Turkish cleric Fethullah Glen, since corruption inquiries from December 17-25, 2013, which involved then-Prime Minister Erdoan, members of his family and his inner circle.
Dismissing the investigations as a coup and a Glenist plot against his government, Erdoan called the movement a terrorist organization and began targeting its members. He stepped up the crackdown on the movement following a July 15, 2016 coup attempt which he accused of organizing Glen. Glen and the movement firmly deny any involvement in the failed coup or any terrorist activity.
Following the failed coup, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup struggle. More than 130,000 civil servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors, as well as 29,444 members of the armed forces, have been summarily dismissed from their posts for belonging to or suspected relations with terrorist organizations by emergency decree-laws not making the subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary control.
Aygns’ complaints come after a decision by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) was made public on Tuesday, which blamed Turkey for the pre-trial detention of Tekin Akgn, a former police officer, in October 2016, due to his alleged use of ByLock. .
Finding that Turkey has violated Article 5 1 (right to liberty and security) of the European Convention on Human Rights as well as Article 5 3 (right to a trial within a reasonable time or to be released pending trial) and Article 5 4 (right to a decision on the legality of detention) in Akgn’s pre-trial detention, the European Court ordered Turkey to pay the former officer 12 000 euros for non-pecuniary damage and an additional 1000 euros for costs and expenses.
The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in October 2018 that the detention, arrest and conviction based on the use of ByLock in Turkey violated Articles 19, 21 and 22 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
Related
Sources
2/ https://stockholmcf.org/bylock-was-used-as-pretext-to-arrest-critics-of-erdogan-govt-ex-mp-claims/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]