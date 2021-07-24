PM Modi to meet athletes individually after their return, says Anurag Thakur





The Olympics have started and Union Youth and Sports Ministry Anurag Thakur said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet individually with each member of the Indian contingent after their return from the Tokyo Olympics. PM Modi to meet individual athletes and Paralympians after return from Tokyo Thakur said: “After their return from the games, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the athletes individually. The Prime Minister will also meet our Paralympians. Meanwhile, the ministers and the Indian president praised the Indian athletes who are in Tokyo for their success at the games. Minister of Youth and Sports sends greetings to Indian athletes Speaking to the media, the Union Minister sent his best wishes to the Indian contingent at the Olympic Games. “On behalf of the Indian government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 130 crore Indian, I wish all Indian athletes the best. Best wishes are with our athletes, this is our largest contingent in which 127 athletes participate. . “There is no pressure on them, they should play with a free spirit, win more medals. We can see great enthusiasm across the country, ”Thakur said. President Ramnath Kovind offers greetings Meanwhile, President Ramnath Kovind praised the athletes representing India at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by sharing a post on Twitter. The hopes and prayers of an entire nation accompany the Indian contingent to the #TokyoOlympics. I send you my best wishes on behalf of all Indians. I have no doubts that you will all excel, earn laurels and make our country proud. # Cheer4India President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 23, 2021 A team of 25 members participate in the opening ceremony The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw an Indian contingent of 25, including six-time world champion Mary Kom and male hockey captain Manpreet Singh as India’s flag bearers while Indian athletes stand traveled to the Parade of Nations at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday. Ankita Raina had been added to the roster to attend the event on Friday while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal of the table tennis team did not attend the ceremony, the IOA General Secretary confirmed Rajeev Mehta on Twitter. The opening ceremony is usually star-studded, but not this time around. This time there were only 1,000 people in attendance, strict social distancing rules and calling on spectators to be quiet around the venue. This game is a symbol of the coming together of the world and millions of people around the world to witness the opening of the greatest sports spectacle. Indigo and white are the colors of the Tokyo Olympic emblem. Of the 119 athletes, the oldest will be Mairaj Ahmed Khan, 45, from Uttar Pradesh. Mairaj Ahmed Khan is a shooter in the discipline of skeet. Besides Mairaj, there are two other athletes in their forties, namely Tejaswini Sawant (shooting) and Sanjeev Rajput (shooting). After Tejaswini Sawant and Sanjeev Rajput, Achanta Sharath (table tennis) is 39 years old. In contrast, Divyansh Singh Panwar (shooting) is the youngest of 119 at 18, while the contingent has six of 19. old men, including Saurabh Chaudhary (Shooting) and Manu Bhaker (Air rifle shooting).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/tokyo-olympics-pm-modi-to-meet-athletes-individually-post-return-say-anurag-thakur.html

