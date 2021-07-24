China ‘Vengeance’, US condemned Xi Jinping





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China has taken revenge on the United States (US) for a number of sanctions. President Xi Jinping’s administration announced on Friday that it was “punishing” seven US citizens and entities. All of these people and entities are linked to sanctions against China for “exacerbating freedoms in Hong Kong”. One of those sanctioned was the US Secretary of Commerce when Donald Trump was still President of Wilbur Ross. During his tenure, he expanded the list of Chinese companies blacklisted by the United States, including tech giants Huawei and ZTE. The chairman of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, Carolyn Bartolomew, was also on the list. Including high-ranking institutions such as the International Republican Institute and Human Rights Watch. There was no comment from the United States on this. This sanction was applied just before the visit of senior US officials to Panda Land, July 25-26 in the city of Tianjin, China. Quote Japan time, this is a Washington initiative. Later, the meeting will be attended by US Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and several Beijing officials such as Councillor of state Wang Yi dan Wamenlu China Xie Feng. The talks with China will be part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to hold honest exchanges (…) to advance United States interests and values, and to manage the relationship responsibly, “the said. Department of State in an announcement Wednesday night. by World time China confirmed this visit on Thursday (7/22/2021). China, state media reported, will put aside bad bilateral relations to continue talks with the United States and cooperate. “But (China) will always draw the line in bilateral relations,” the Foreign Ministry said. “China will declare its stance in expanding relations between the two countries with a” firm stance “in safeguarding sovereignty, peace and development interests, and demand that the United States stop interfering in China’s internal affairs. “ Relations between Washington and Beijing remained strained under President Joe Biden. Most recently, Biden issued an executive order to limit U.S. investments in several companies affiliated with China’s military capability development efforts due to human rights concerns in democracy in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. It was recorded that there were 59 companies in the Bamboo Curtain State that were subject to the order. The White House is also pushing for an investigation into the origins of Covid-19 by the WHO. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (boss / boss)



