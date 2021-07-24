PTI to win AJK polls, says CM Usman Buzdar





LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will emerge victorious from the AJK elections to be held tomorrow (Sunday) and form government there, as in Gilgit-Baltistan .

In a statement released here, the chief minister said the people had totally rejected the opposition narrative in the AJK and defeat was the fate of the opposition parties there. The Kashmiris were siding with honest leadership and they would vote for trustworthy leadership, he added. The PTI would win the elections with the support of the Kashmiris and the blessings of Allah Almighty and the people would crush the idols of corruption with the power of their vote. Prime Minister Imran Khan had highlighted the Kashmir issue to the world because he was a true Kashmiri ambassador, the CM concluded.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE: Usman Buzdar has announced financial assistance of Rs 20 million for the injured and heirs of passengers who died in the Dera Ghazi Khan road accident.

He also asked the Chief Ministers’ Inspection Team (CMIT) to investigate to identify those responsible for the negligence. In light of the report, further action will be taken against those responsible for the loss of more than 30 lives. Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur and administrative officers handed over financial aid checks to those affected and offered their condolences on behalf of the government, according to a document released on Friday. The chief minister said the government would not leave the affected people alone and provide them with all possible support. I am deeply saddened by the loss of human life and express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families, he added.

CLEANLINESS: The Chief Minister visited different areas of the provincial capital and reviewed the cleanliness situation.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister visited Davis Road, Empress Road, Multan Road, Lytton Road, Montgomery Road, McLeod Road, Shadman, Shah Jamal and other areas.

He also interacted with workers who were busy performing cleaning operations. He appreciated the workers for doing their job with dedication and ensuring a neat and clean environment for the Lahorites. He said offal and animal waste should be removed in a timely manner. Zero waste operation in the provincial capital must be ensured at all costs because negligence in this regard would not be tolerated, he added. He said the administration and Lahore Waste Management Company should work together to improve the cleanliness work in the metropolis.

Usman Buzdar ordered the competent authorities to continuously monitor the ongoing clean-up operations in the city. It is relevant to mention here that CM visited different zones without protocol and that the traffic was not stopped at any time.

Corona SOP: The Chief Minister called on the population to remain cautious as the number of patients increased in the province due to the fourth corona wave.

In a statement released Friday, he said people should avoid the virus by following standard operating procedures (SOPs) because it is in their best interests. Everyone should demonstrate responsible social behavior as the disease is spreading rapidly again, he said. People should get vaccinated and wear face masks, the CM added.

