Dawn Butler called Boris Johnson a liar. But there’s a good reason it’s not allowed

What Dawn Butler did on Thursday was, in a way, very smart. She knew exactly what she was doing. As an experienced parliamentarian (Labor MP for 16 years, and shadow minister under Jeremy Corbyn), she would have known full well that she would be kicked out of the Commons for calling Boris Johnson a liar.

After all, these are the rules. No MP is allowed to accuse another MP of lying (at least, not on the Commons floor). Those who did have always been ordered by the President to withdraw the charge, then kicked out for the rest of the day if they refuse. Take, for example, the late Paul Flynn, also of the Labor Party, who in 2012 was let go by John Bercow for calling Philip Hammond a liar.

So Mrs. Butler knew what would happen. But she did it anyway. And it worked really well for her. The left hail her like a hero, her photo dominated the front page of The Guardian yesterday, and the next time Labor holds a deputy leadership race I’m sure Shell will do a lot better than last time around (when she finished last, with only 10.9% of the vote).

Even so, what she did was still wrong. There is a good reason why we do not let members of Parliament call each other liars.

This is because if we left them they would never do anything else.

Imagine it. That is all that every parliamentary debate would consist of. Opposition MPs calling government liars and, in response, government MPs labeling opposition liars. A typical conservative liar! A typical liar of the left! A typical SNP liar! They would all be there. Screaming at the top of her voice, back and forth endlessly, the complacency growing more and more shrill until she sends all the dogs of England whimpering in her kennel.

It’s inevitable. First, because the deputies are partisans, and the partisans instinctively assume the worst of their adversaries. Their opponents are not simply wrong; they are wrong on purpose. They lie. Because they are mean.

Put simply, however, members of Parliament would constantly call each other liars because it is so easy. Defeating your opponent in the debate, denouncing your mistakes, demonstrating your arguments, demonstrating that your own arguments are better: all of this is difficult, and requires effort and skill. So that anyone can shout LIAR! and instantly earn roaring cheers for it, at least from his own side.

This is why the rule must remain in place. We cannot let members of Parliament spend every debate furiously calling themselves liars. Otherwise, it would be harder than ever for the disheartened viewer to decide which of them, if any, was telling the truth.

The marvel of the bear cub

To celebrate the 95th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh’s first book, a brand new prequel has been written by an author called Jane Riordan. I wish him all the best. Living up to the originals sounds like an unimaginable challenge.

I love these stories. I loved my father reading them to me, and I loved reading them to my own son even more. What a joy it was to hear the hysterical gurgling of his giggles.

The stories always seemed funny to me too, in large part thanks to the sweet absurdism of AA Milnes’ storytelling, which captures the way a child’s mind so beautifully works. (Christopher Robin had spent the morning indoors on his way to Africa and back, and he’d just gotten off the boat and wondering what it was like outside.)

The only story I didn’t like reading to my son was the last one, in which Christopher Robin leaves the Hundred Acre Wood. This story is not really for little children. It is for the adults who read it to them.

Christopher Robin was leaving, it begins. Nobody knew why

And at the end of the story, the animals still don’t, not really, because Christopher Robin never says it, or not with so many words. After all, he can hardly tell them that he’s now too old to play with soft toys, so it’s time to stuff them in the back of a closet and grow up. Instead, what it says is: no matter is coming, you will be understand, don’t you?

This story is so much sadder for a parent than for a child. Because now you understand that once you leave the Hundred Acre Wood, you can never come back. And you know that, far too soon, your own child will leave him too.

Born to reinvent himself

Almost every day, in one newspaper or another, we see an article about the importance of rewilding. It has become a national obsession. And I, for my part, completely agree.

Not because I’m some kind of environmentalist. But because I’m so lazy.

Our back garden is, and always has been, a horror sight. An explosive wilderness of weeds and brambles that I never had time to fight.

These days, however, I don’t need to be ashamed of it anymore. On the contrary, I can feel proud. Completely by accident, I’m right on trend. If anyone wants to know when I’m going to sort my back garden, I can casually explain that I’m rescuing it, thank you, in order to rebalance our precious ecosystems and promote biodiversity. I’m not a bastard; I just take a step back and let nature take the lead.

Soon, no doubt, all the neighbors will be desperate to jump on the bandwagon and come begging me for expert advice. How? ‘Or’ What do I get my ivy to overwhelm the back fence like this? What is the best time of year to plant dandelions? And do I have any tips for growing nettles?

This rewilding trend is here to stay, I can tell. And I am perfectly placed to become the face of it. From one day to the next, Monty Don will probably want to shoot in my garden. Although he might need a scythe to get his way through.