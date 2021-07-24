Kashmiris can opt for independence even after accession (PM – Pakistan)





MUZAFFARABAD: Reiterating a previous commitment to the Kashmiris, Prime Minister Imran Khan twice assured them on Friday that Islamabad would grant them the right to live as an independent nation if they decided to do so even after joining Pakistan by through the United Nations sponsored plebiscite. .

Speaking at two large election rallies in the towns of Tarar Khal and Kotli on the last day of the election campaign, he dismissed claims by his opponents that he wanted to convert Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to province and said he did not know as to the origin of this idea.

Paying tribute to the Kashmiris for their century-old struggle for emancipation, he said the unprecedented sacrifices they had made would not be in vain and that they would exercise their right to self-determination and decide to ‘join Pakistan and not India through a UN sponsored referendum.

Then we will hold another referendum in which the Kashmiri people will be asked to decide whether they want to live with Pakistan or as an independent nation, he told both places in almost identical terms, to applause. gatherings charged.

He said that a nation that had fought for more than 150 years had the right to get what it wanted. Remember that the decision must be made by the Kashmiris themselves. And the day is not far off when you will decide your future status on your own.

Speaking at two rallies, Imran denies rigging rumors in upcoming polls

He said the struggle of the Kashmiris was not for the land but for their basic human and democratic rights to decide their fate.

He said that although the people of occupied Kashmir are now going through the most difficult times in their history, he foresees that soon India will be forced to honor its pledge of plebiscite. Whatever brutal force India may employ, it will fail to stifle the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom.

Describing himself as a Kashmiri ambassador, Khan pledged that he would make his voice heard in all international forums as well as before world leaders and the international media.

The prime minister then told the crowd that they had to ask two questions of people from the two old parties who were visiting them these days and begging for another chance (to form a government in the AJK). You should ask yourself what they did to improve people’s lives and what fight they fought for the cause of Kashmir in the outside world during their respective governments, he said.

On the contrary, they had befriended Narendra Modi, despite the fact that he had unleashed the worst atrocities ever committed in Kashmir, added the prime minister, referring to the terrorism unleashed in occupied Kashmir and the persecution of Indian minority communities by the Hindutva-led government in New Delhi. .

I ask how many times Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have taken the name of RSS. How many times have they condemned what happened with Indian Muslims. How many times have they raised their voices against the SSR ideology crushing Muslims and other minorities.

About Mr Sharif, he said he not only begged Mr Modi to attend a wedding with his family, but also refused to meet with the leaders of the Hurriyat conference during a visit in India to attend Mr. Modis’ swearing-in ceremony.

The Prime Minister referred to two books by foreign authors and asked the Google audience to find out for themselves why Mr. Sharif and Mr. Zardari would not speak out against India and Mr. Modi.

Declaring that no politician with ill-gotten money hidden abroad could go against the dictates of Western countries, Prime Minister Khan claimed that Benazir Bhutto had made a deal with General Pervez Musharraf for this very reason.

Likewise, he claimed that Mr. Sharif, who had three times agreed to boycott [2008] polls, reversed his decision after receiving an order from a country where he had hidden illegitimate money he did not want to lose.

Referring to US drone attacks during the PPP and PML-N governments along the country’s western borders, he said that Mr. Zardari and Mr. Sharif would publicly condemn the attacks, but in reality they themselves had authorized the United States for these attacks.

We should not blame the United States. It was our own people who authorized it because otherwise they feared the loss of their illegitimate wealth in Western countries, he said, adding that the two leaders were not speaking out against the Israeli atrocities in Palestine for the same reason.

He said his government would spare no effort to fulfill its mission of working for the welfare of the poor and said it would get direct subsidies to buy cheap food.

Denigrating the PML-N’s allegations that the AJK polls were rigged, he asked how the PTI or the central government could rig the polls while the AJK government was still led by the PML-N which had herself appointed the electoral commission. and its staff.

Everything is under their control, but the rigging will be done by us, he said, smiling.

The prime minister said his party has been asking the opposition for a year to discuss electronic voting machines. This technology helps you get poll results in no time and there will be no need to manually count the votes and move the ballot bags from one location to another, he said. But the opposition does not want to listen to us, he added.

Asking people to vote for the PTI in Sunday’s election to change their destiny, he said his government intended to lift people out of poverty like China had done for the past 30 years.

Among other things, he also pledged that the government would lobby for the exploitation of AJK’s rich tourism potential so that local youth do not need to go abroad to find work.

