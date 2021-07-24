Presence of the daughter of the Afghan envoys required to conclude the investigation





RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Tuesday that enemy countries India and Israel were at a hybrid war with Pakistan, but their nefarious plans were doomed.

The enemies were plotting to create misunderstandings between Pakistan and China and create unrest in the region, he told a press conference.

He said: It would have been better if the Afghan ambassador hadn’t come back. We want his daughter to be part of the investigations. Whether or not she wants to defend her case, Pakistani agencies will fully investigate the case, he added.

He said the investigation into the issue of the daughters of Afghan ambassadors was largely completed. They knew the places she had visited and the vehicles she had used to get around. The drivers of all taxis were ordinary people, with no history of involvement in criminal activity.

The enemies, however, were trying to give the incident a different angle that had nothing to do with reality, he added. He said some international powers were against the Pak-China friendship. The Dasu bus incident took place just before the planned meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee of the CPEC, while the issue of the daughter of the Afghan envoys was raised a day before the Afghan peace conference, he added. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, ordered the agencies to remain fully vigilant and monitor the security situation in the country. When asked about the situation in Afghanistan, he replied that it was the internal affair of the neighboring country and that Pakistan would accept any decision taken by the Afghans themselves.

Pakistan, he said, was moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, as all armed forces and civilian institutions were fully prepared to deal with any situation. No one would be allowed to use Pakistani lands against Afghanistan, he added.

The minister said it was his message for young people, especially those familiar with electronic media, to prepare for the ongoing Hybrid War, which could intensify in the days to come. He said Pakistani youth would foil the hybrid war launched against Pakistan. Young people should come forward to play a role in the defense of the country, because in the contemporary world, social and electronic media were used for hybrid warfare.

To a question, he said that the Johar Town incident took place just a day before the FATF meeting and similarly, the case of the daughter of the Afghan ambassadors surfaced a day before the scheduled Afghan conference.

Such incidents appeared to be attempts to convey a false impression to the world about Pakistan, he added. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a clear stance on Kashmir. He was becoming a leader in the region, and anti-Pakistani forces could not digest him, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said PMLN leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif was not leading the election campaign in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as she delivered speeches against Imran Khan. The party began to cry over the rigging of the polls, which means that it admitted defeat in the AJK election ahead of polling day, he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the AJK elections, he added. He said Maryam Nawaz had announced the end of the PTI government since last December. If she had the courage, then she could organize a sit-in in Islamabad after losing the AJK elections, he added.

The PMLN government had ruined the country financially and now its economy was back on track for progress, he added. He said the diplomatic enclave was emerging as a special security zone.

He said all of Pakistan’s borders were secure and 90% of the fence works along the Afghan border had been completed.

He said show cause notices were issued to officers involved in a fake ID case while seven others were behind bars, he added. Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar would soon launch the Lai Expressway, he answered a question.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday inaugurated a special immigration counter for Chinese nationals at Islamabad International Airport (IIA).

He said the counter will provide the fastest immigration facilities for Chinese nationals. He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) visa holders will also benefit from the special window. A separate category visa for the CPEC has been issued by the Interior Ministry, he added. The Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency was also present on the occasion.

