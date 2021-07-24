Maryam optimistic about winning AJK polls – Pakistan





LAHORE: Calling the AJK elections a test for the PML-N ahead of the general elections in the country, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed optimism about the victory of the PML-N in the AJK polls.

Maryam chaired a video-linked meeting of party leaders on Thursday and assigned duties for Election Day Sunday in Kashmir. She called on party leaders to reach out to the AJK and thwart the ruling PTI’s rigging plan.

Speaking to party leaders, Maryam said that if her party wins the AJK elections, they will also win the general elections in Pakistan. She advised Rana Mubashar, Malik Nadeem Kamran and others to reach Kashmir and end possible rigging on election day.

Sources claimed that Maryam told party leaders that during the election campaign, the people of Kashmir expressed historic love and support for the PML-N. She congratulated the leaders, workers and supporters of PML-N for the extremely successful campaign.

Among others, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Attaullah Tarar, Malik Nadeem Kamran, Kamran Michael attended the meeting via video link.

In addition, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique told media on Friday that the elections to be held in the AJK belong to the party on condition that the electoral commission succeeds in preventing the federal government from intervening. Holding free, fair and transparent elections is the duty of the Election Commission, he said.

Saad maintained that the public rallies addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the AJK had been a failure.

“The so-called selective liability will not last long; it was high time people woke up from their sleep now, ”he said.

He added that the people of Kashmir are politically aware and vote in favor of the PML-N. He revealed that a court of accounts in Islamabad had been built on the site of the federal pavilions.

“What was the point of snatching this place away from the deputies where they would pay for their stay,” he wonders?

On the other hand, the special assistant to the chief information minister of the Punjab, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, told media on Friday that residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the account of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“Kashmir will be part of Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she said, adding: “The Prime Minister has become an ambassador for the oppressed people of illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir by raising the voices at all global forum levels. “

She alleged that the AJK prime minister running for office is abusing her office. She asked CEC AJK to take note of the abuse of official position by the candidates. Dr Firdous Awan said the PTI and its allies would emerge victorious from the AJK elections and form the next government.

