Olympics opening ceremony begins amid protests, China’s Xi Jinping makes first visit to Tibet as president, India faces landslides and floods





Yahoo Finance Akiko Fujita is making global headlines: protests at the Olympics, President Xi Jinping’s first visit to Tibet and alarming flooding in western India. Video transcript [MUSIC PLAYING] AKIKO FUJITA: In our “world view” today, a low-key opening ceremony marked the official start of the Tokyo Olympics. The athletes marched through an empty stadium with no spectators allowed inside for the event. Outside, however, we saw protesters clash with police as protesters called for an end to the Olympics. With COVID infections in Tokyo at a record six months now, an overwhelming majority of the Japanese public remains opposed to these games. Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a surprise visit to Tibet, making him the first Chinese leader in three decades to visit the autonomous region. Xi’s first trip comes as China faces growing security concerns in the region over clashes with India and the withdrawal of US-led troops from Afghanistan. Xi visited the city of [INAUDIBLE] and the capital, Lhasa, and he urged the Tibetan people to follow the party, saying support for the Chinese Communist Party would lead, in his words, to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. And nearly 70 people have died in western India after monsoon rains triggered landslides in Maharashtra state. More than 20 inches of rain fell on parts of the country’s west coast in just 24 hours, forcing residents to evacuate. The extreme weather conditions caused rivers and dams to rupture, sweeping roads and trapping people inside their homes. At least four people have died in Mumbai after a building collapsed, as rising waters blocked thousands of trucks on highways. Meanwhile, hundreds of villages and towns are still without electricity and water.

