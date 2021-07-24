Dawn Butler received backing from Tory MPs after calling Boris Johnson for lying, she claims

Dawn Butler has received messages of support from Tory MPs who agree with her assessment that Boris Johnson is a liar, she said.

Talk to indy100, the Labor MP, who made headlines after being asked to leave the Commons, said she was endorsed by people from all sides of the house who were concerned about Johnson’s behavior, and confirmed that it included members of the Conservative Party. She declined to give the precise names of those who contacted her.

They are concerned about the authoritarian powers of this government and the direction of our freedoms and our rights, she said.

Temporary Deputy Speaker Judith Cummins asked Butler to leave the House of Commons for the rest of the day Thursday after accusing Johnson of lying to the public.

He was asked to leave because it is not considered within parliamentary etiquette to call another member a liar.

Butler once said: The poor of our country have paid with their lives because the Prime Minister has spent the past 18 months misleading the House and the country time and time again.

She highlighted the Prime Minister’s contested claims, including figures on the economy and governments’ record on the coronavirus, adding: It is dangerous to lie in a pandemic.

I am disappointed that the Prime Minister did not come to the House to correct the record and correct the fact that he lied to this House and to the country on numerous occasions, she added.

In the end, the Prime Minister lied in the House time and time again.

Funny that we are in trouble in this place for shouting the lie rather than the person who is lying.

Cummins stepped in twice and urged Butler to think about his words and withdraw them.

Butler replied: I have thought about my words and someone has to tell the truth in this House that the Prime Minister lied.

Now speaking to indy100, Butler said she thought it was fair for her to take a stand, knowing she would be asked to leave to do so.

She said: It is really important for all those who followed the rules, for all the families who have lost loved ones, that we speak out about the fact that our Prime Minister has consistently lied to the country and to parliament.

I know the rules. I knew that if I called the Prime Minister a liar it would be considered unparliamentary language and I would be excluded from Parliament.

But she reiterated that she believed it was wrong to be punished more for speaking out against lying rather than lying and said Parliament should review its rules to make them fit for the modern age.

It erodes democracy and the right to hold the prime minister and his ministers to account, she said.

We have to be very careful not to blindly enter an authoritarian state where there are only a few elite people at the top who make all the decisions and the rest of us just our spectators.

She added that she believed Johnson was lying to make her party look good and highlighted the NHS Track and Trace app and the government’s investment in the NHS as two examples the Prime Minister is lying about .

She also said she didn’t plan for the action to go viral, but that made her hope people would take a look at them all. [Johnsons] lies. I’m just glad people do their research and come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson is indeed a liar.

Butler also said she would continue to raise the issue when Parliament returns after the summer recess.

I will petition Parliament to strengthen the Rules of Parliament so that the rules apply to all or none of us and when ministers break the ministerial code they apologize, she said. .

Pressed on how Labor leader Keir Starmer reacted to the incident, she said they had not discussed it but expects them to do so at some point.

I’ll probably have a chat with Keir about this at some point, she said.

She added: Keir Starmer is fully aware that Boris Johnson lies because he lies to him every Wednesday [at PMQs] so he also has a dossier on Boris Johnson’s lies. It won’t be a surprise.

Indy100 has contacted Downing Street for comment.