PM Modi responds to Bihar passenger by thanking him for keeping THIS 2014 promise





Responding to the post from the Twitter user, who shared a photo of himself boarding a flight from Darbhanga airport with his father, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the government was working to strengthen connectivity. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wrote: “Glad to know! We are working to improve connectivity and convenience as it relates to the aviation industry.” As for Darbhanga airport, it is becoming an important contributor to the progress of Bihar, added the Prime Minister. PM Modi: “Glad to know! “ Glad to know! We are working to increase connectivity and convenience with regard to the aviation sector. As for the Darbhanga airport, it becomes an important contributor to the progress of Bihar. https://t.co/X63zeB1OBY Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021 Mukund Jha thanks PM for Darbhanga Airport It comes after Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha South Kolkata President Mukund Jha tweeted that for the first time he was boarding a flight with his father. Thanking Prime Minister Modi for donating the airport to Darbhanga, Mukund said the BJP in 2014 promised to donate the airport and they kept that promise and built an airport. The aviation industry under the BJP government has grown with the brand, he added. Darbhanga Airport became operational on November 8, 2020. With a capacity of around 200 passengers, the airport is also equipped with a babysitting room, a baggage x-ray machine and conveyor belts. . The airport has an apron built to park two AIRBUS-320 planes. Darbhanga Airport has benefited residents of 17 districts in North Bihar. According to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a total of 301,513 travelers have traveled to and from Darbhanga Airport in 2,168 flights through July 15, 2021, since flight operations began last November. Airport officials said the average daily passenger traffic has now passed the 2,000 mark after the recent launch of daily flight operations on the Hyderabad and Calcutta routes by airline IndiGo. Previously, SpiceJet served routes from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmadabad and Kolkata. Meanwhile, the lowest number of flights and passenger handovers was recorded in January, possibly due to bad weather and foggy conditions due to the lack of a navigation aid system for instrument landing. . Recently, the Indian Air Force (IAF), owner of this airport, granted a Certificate of No Objection (NoC) for the acquisition of 78 acres of land for the construction of a permanent terminal as well as a facility. navigation. However, AAI has asked the IAF to hand over 2.43 acres of land adjoining the Provisional Civil Enclave to facilitate the movement of more flights at this time. We have yet to get a response in this regard, the official said, preferring anonymity. (Image: PTI, Twitter- @ I_Mukundjha)

